Specialising in big data analytics

While the pandemic has disrupted businesses at various levels, it has also expedited the pace of digital adoption. Consequently, this has also meant an enormous amount of data collection.

Many organisations are increasingly leveraging this data for customer acquisition and retention, targeted campaigns, identification of potential risks, incorporating innovations in their offerings as well as simplifying their supplier networks.

Hence, there has been a spike in the demand for managers with expertise in data analytics.

Data literacy is emerging as a key parameter while organisations assess talent, even at the managerial level. This has led to popularity in courses like an MBA in big data analytics.

This trend was even highlighted by the Graduate Management Admission Commission 2020 report which stated that the demand for an MBA in Data analytics at the global level surpassed the rest of the master level courses.

But the talent gap of management graduates specialising in data analytics is huge. Recognising this trend, management institutions are weaving in aspects of data analytics into their curriculum.

New course

The MBA in Big Data Analytics course helps learners to convert unstructured, semi-organised, or fully structured data into valuable insights. This in turn helps the organisation design relevant operational strategies.

Students can expect to learn statistical techniques, software solutions to extract usable data, categorising and analysing it to attract insights.

Management studies help prepare students for managerial and leadership roles. Coupling this with data science or Big Data analytics is a relatively new concept.

But done right, this can help students hone their skills, be industry-ready, and become tech-savvy leaders of the future.

Career options

There are plenty of high-paying and respectable jobs in this field, from Analyst-level positions to Business intelligence managers, Statisticians, Market Research analysts along with job profiles of Investment bankers, Chief Financial Officers, etc.

Amidst the present turbulent times, having a career in the field of Big Data Analytics will make you strong enough to face various challenges. Incorporating Big Data Analytics into management studies will help professionals enjoy the best of both worlds and have a competitive edge in the market in the time to come.

