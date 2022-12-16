Students need public speech coaching

The digital age has brought drastic changes to communication, making real life-classroom discussion more important than ever. While many students struggle with interacting face-to-face with others, learning effective public speaking skills can help overcome these problems.

Public speaking is defined as talking in front of a group of people, usually with some preparation. It can be in front of people that you know or in a crowd of strangers. Public speaking can have different purposes — it can be informative, persuasive, celebratory, or entertaining.

Learning the skills of public speaking is useful for students. During the Covid-19 lockdown, when online teaching became the norm, students spent less time on face-to-face interactions with peers. Many students shy away from expressing their ideas. Online discussions do not carry the impact of direct real-life conversations and can easily be misunderstood.

Public speaking can be nerve-wracking, but it is one of the most essential skills a student should develop. Being able to speak confidently is vital. A clear, confident speaking voice fosters self-esteem and personal confidence. No matter what career option a student decides to choose, public speaking helps a student in life. Here are some benefits of developing public speaking skills.

Improving communication skills: Public speaking is a combination of verbal and non-verbal communication. Both are important for the message to be conveyed efficiently. Students are graded on presentations, debates or reports. Those with good public speaking skills are able to achieve good grades and stand out.

Boosting confidence: Once the fears and insecurities of public speaking take a backseat, students feel empowered. When a student connects with an audience, it provides even children to share their insights and opinions with the world.

Preparing students for careers: Effective public speaking skills can boost creativity, critical thinking skills, leadership, composure and professionalism. These qualities are very important to develop for future success. Public speaking can help students stand out among their peers by promoting their ideas. Speaking skills can help students excel in interviews.

Teaching the art of persuasion: Learning how to persuade someone is an art that develops over time. Public speaking can teach students to persuade and talk effectively to others. With persuasion, students can influence people with their ideas in a positive manner and can create an impact for the better in the community.

Developing vocabulary and fluency: Language is a powerful tool. With a good vocabulary, students can communicate their thoughts and ideas effectively without the use of fillers. A good vocabulary is also a sign of confidence and helps the message be conveyed properly.

Practice makes one perfect. Practising public speaking regularly is important. Students need to be comfortable speaking in front of others if they need to become leaders. Public speaking clubs and workshops in schools can help improve their skills.

Speaking in front of familiar faces such as classmates and friends empowers them to speak in front of larger crowds. Here are three tips for students who want to excel at this.

Stay calm, be prepared: It is important for students to stay calm and composed when speaking in front of a group. The best way to get started with public speaking is to speak about a topic that is familiar. Such topics can be easier to communicate effectively. Being prepared is the best way to ensure that you are confident about speaking in front of others.

Stay focused: It is easy to get distracted while speaking in public, but stay focused on your message. It is important to maintain eye contact with listeners and not look down at the floor or be restless.

Be yourself: One important thing to keep in mind while speaking in front of others is to be yourself. Do not put on an act or pretend to be someone. It is easier for an audience to listen and connect with you when you are authentic.

While technology is becoming more prevalent in classrooms, it is important to engage students in discussions and speeches so that they can develop the skills of public speaking.

(The author is the director of Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group of Schools)