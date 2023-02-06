Study in India, succeed anywhere

Who hasn't heard of Satya Nadela, Indra Nooyi or Sundar Picchai? They, and many others like them, were born and brought up in India, did their basic education up to graduation here, and then went abroad to reach pinnacles of glory, overtaking their Western peers.

Let me mention a few more: IIT graduate Arvind Krishna is CEO of IBM, Dhivya Suryadevara, CFO of General Motors did her M. Com. from Madras University, Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India and currently teaching at the University of Chicago, is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad. Nand Mulchandani, Chief Technology Officer of the CIA studied in Delhi. Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx studied Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

In the world of research and academics, we have Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (Venky), Nobel prize winner of Chemistry in 2009 (funnily enough, he graduated in Physics from MS University Baroda), Nitin Nohria, Dean of Harvard B-School who studied Chemical Engineering in IIT Bombay, Sunil Kumar of University of Chicago B-school engineering graduate of NIT Karnataka. Anantha Chandrakasan, born and brought up in Chennai, became the Dean of MIT. Soumitra Datta, Dean of Cornel U’s B-School studied at IIT Delhi. Dr Jayathi Murthy of IIT Kanpur is the Dean of UCLA. Products of the Indian system of education are the leading top educational institutions in the West!

Going further back in history, we cannot forget some of our greatest leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Nobel Laureate C V Raman who had their basic education in India.

The question that arises is: how is it that these people managed to compete with their Western counterparts and reach high positions?

There are innumerable youngsters studying various courses in India, getting a good grasp of the field they would like to specialise in, and then going abroad for higher studies. They inevitably find success and fulfilment. Some continue in foreign countries, and many come back and make good long-term careers in India.

Though the Indian education system is often criticised as being too rigid and rote-learning oriented, there are some unique advantages of going through this rigorous regimen. Studying a wide variety of subjects, which may include some that the student just does not like but is forced to pursue since it is part of a ‘package deal’ of subject combinations, sharpens the overall learning capacity.

Covering large portions and remembering all details enhances concentration and memory power. Being subjected to continuous tests and exams increases resilience and stress-taking ability. Hence students who successfully graduate from Indian universities find themselves at an advantage to pursue higher studies anywhere in the world. They also become more capable of adapting to new environments and lifestyles.

Having excessive numbers of people in classrooms, limited hand-holding and guidance from their teachers, exhaustive ‘portions’ which have to be necessarily completed, and unexpected changes in timetables or exam dates are some issues. This can be irritating but increases their ability to take responsibility, take their own decisions and devise their own methods of study.

Ample opportunities

In the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the variety of courses being offered in India. Some of the most established as well as the newer universities have devised programmes that are quite in tune with the changing times. A student studying in a reputed institution finds opportunities for taking up additional credit courses, interaction with industry experts, and even internship opportunities that provide exposure to the world of work. This gives the student sufficient time and opportunity to narrow down their long-term career goals.

Though college studies have become expensive over the years, many institutions in India do have reasonable fees and scholarships. Under the National Education Policy, a student can take a break, earn and continue the education later. If one is selective and explores well, there are ample opportunities for those who cannot afford high fees. After degree, many banks offer higher education loans at moderate rates of interest, which can be repaid when the student starts earning.

Students going abroad for higher studies (after graduation) do have scholarships, stipends and permission to work part-time and earn. But sometimes, loan repayment can be a burden. Doing all household chores including cooking and cleaning, and generally managing in an alien environment while grappling with a completely different environment in terms of academics, culture and lifestyle can be challenging too.

Those who hold citizenship in Western countries and have close relatives there, or those who come from affluent families who do not have to take loans can consider this option if they have taken into consideration the other factors or challenges listed above.

