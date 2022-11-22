Study tricks and critical thinking

While teaching students a course in communication, I discovered their lack of critical thinking and studying techniques. This is not part of the curriculum in schools and colleges. So the only alternative for the students is to learn these techniques through self-learning or under the guidance of a mentor.

The following critical thinking and studying techniques can make your learning comprehensive.

Training the eye: Training the eye to increase the speed of training is a concept most students are unaware of. Increasing the number of words at a single glance or the eye span is one fundamental trick that can improve reading. One must combine increased eye span with rhythmic and faster reading through the correct movement of the eyes.

Training the mind: Training the mind is even more important. In the absence of coaching, many students become reluctant and disengaged readers. They practise reading in order to remember it by heart, rarely going beyond the text, focusing on getting exam grades rather than actual learning. To practise critical thinking, develop a willingness to learn with an open and curious mind.

Studying techniques: There are various studying techniques to help you become an efficient reader. SQ3R is popular and recommended studying technique, which increases not only understanding but enhances memory which is of immense help in examinations.

Surveying: In the context of reading, surveying is like getting an overview before a detailed study.

Survey the chapter by reading the first paragraph and then the last.

Read the first sentence of paragraphs in between the first and last paragraph.

Notice long paragraphs/sub-headings, and words in italics; look at diagrams and tables.

Notice ‘signpost’ words like firstly, secondly, in summary.

Notice words telling you to speed up, i.e., more of the same thought like also, likewise, further, in addition, etc.

Notice words asking you to slow down: but, on the other hand, although, despite, however etc.

Notice words highlighting the main point like thus, therefore, consequently, and accordingly.

The total time spent on surveying can be 10% of the total time.

Questioning: Many students are shy and hesitate to ask questions leading to low interaction between teachers and students making the current learning methods superficial and ineffective. In the absence of questions and interaction, teachers experience the fatigue of a monologue in a classroom and are not at their best.

As a student, practise active listening, concentrating on the meaning of words, being perceptive and questioning to gain insight into the subject. The ability to ask questions in a classroom or while studying at home to yourself is therefore important for effective learning. Consider this diverse range of questions and ask them as appropriate in the context.

Conceptual questions

Exploratory questions

Probing questions

Comparative questions

Hypothetical questions

Connecting questions

Reading: This is akin to actual reading. Improve your style further, by reading difficult matters slowly, light subjects quickly and provocatively, and argumentative, and conceptual matters cautiously. Also, look for main thoughts and concepts as a single idea that could be under a mountain of words in a long para. Spend 50% of total studying time on this segment.

Restating: After completing the reading, restate what you learnt. Restating is a critical step and enhances your memory up to three times. Hence, spend 20% of the total time practising restating.

Reviewing: Simply repeat the earlier four steps to complete your studying which also enhances your self-confidence. Spend 10% of the total time reviewing.

Critical thinking: Apart from studying techniques, you need other skills to think critically about any subject and to facilitate comprehensive learning. Develop observation, interpretation, understanding, analysis, evaluation, introspection, reflection, problem-solving and decision-making skills, through self-learning.

It’s a well-known fact that success in life is beyond academic excellence. For true success in professional and personal life, strive to develop skills related to mental, physical intellectual, emotional and social abilities.

Right studying and critical thinking techniques help you achieve academic excellence and develop better life skills, helping you become the architect of your life.

(The author is a management and career consultant)