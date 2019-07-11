Take up entry-level tests soon

Dear Madam,

I have received admits to masters in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Mississippi and Creighton University. I am unable to decide which university to pick. Can you please guide me through this? Also, how can I apply for scholarships?

Namratha

Dear Namratha,

If I were to choose one over the other, I would go with the University of Mississippi. Perhaps you could pick the university that offers you the most scholarship. There is not too much of a difference in the ranking of both these universities. The portals of both the universities would have many scholarship options. Apply to as many as possible and see where you get the best deal.

Dear Madam,

I have completed my bachelor’s degree in BCA. I have nearly three years of work experience as a server administrator in MNCs. I want to do masters or take up diploma course in Information Technology in New Zealand. But, I do not have the required English reading, writing and other skills for PTE exams. Please guide me to score better.

Sandeep A

Dear Sandeep,

PTE is a very easy test to take. You can practice on past test papers on the PTE website. If you find it very difficult, then you can enrol yourself into a coaching centre which prepares you to crack these tests.

New Zealand has some excellent universities that offer master’s degree in Information Technology. While you study, you are allowed to work for 20 hours during weekdays and 40 hours during weekends and holidays. The government of New Zealand gives all students three years post-study work visa.

Dear Madam,

My son has completed his IB 1 with Physics HL, Math HL, Business HL, Chemistry SL, English SL and Spanish SL with an average score of 6 in all subjects. His SAT score is 1320/1600. He wants to pursue Mechanical Engineering in Germany or Singapore.

Please suggest German universities offering ME in English and their admission requirements. Also, give details about the admission procedure in Singapore universities.

Pallavi Gurudath

Dear Pallavi,

Entry requirements for both German and Singapore universities are very similar. He needs to take only SAT and an English test like TOEFL iBT or IELTS Academic. IB students who get above 5 in English HL are generally exempted from taking the English test. However, I would recommend he takes an English test too. It is advisable he takes German lessons at the Goethe Institute to strengthen his candidature to German universities.

German universities known for their undergraduate programmes in Mechanical Engineering include Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, TU Munich, RWTH Aachen University, Carl Benz School of Engineering, University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt, FH Aachen, Hochschule Heilbronn University and Magdeburg University.

In Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore are the best.

He would have to apply online to these universities and upload his transcripts, resume, test scores, letter of intent and recommendation letters. The official SAT and TOEFL scores should be ordered online to be sent to the universities directly from the respective Boards.

Dear Madam,

I am in my third year of Electronics and Communication Engineering. I want to pursue a career in Data Science or Data Analytics. Please apprise me about the courses or certifications and skills that are required to pursue a career in this field. I would also like to know which universities abroad offer a master’s degree in these fields.

Meghana

Dear Meghana,

Please take the GRE exam to keep your options open to many countries. The US has been a favourite destination among most Indian students pursuing data science and analytics. In recent times, there has been a growing interest in countries like New Zealand, Ireland and Canada due to the stay back options they offer.

Master of Computational Data Science, MS in Statistics-Data Science, Master of Science in Analytics, Master of Science in Computer Science (Data Science concentration), Master of Science in Engineering in Data Science are some of the popular courses.

In the US, I would recommend Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, Georgia Tech, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, New York University, Northwestern University, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Pennsylvania and University of Washington.

In New Zealand, I recommend the University of Canterbury.

In Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork, National University of Ireland Galway, Technological University Dublin and Dublin City University are good for data analytics and data science.

In Canada, University of Toronto, McGill, University of British Columbia and Trent University are known for data science courses.

Dear Madam,

I am currently studying in II PU (PCMB). My grades are good. I am interested in pursuing an undergraduate engineering course at MIT, Stanford, Harvard or Oxford University. Please provide information about the SAT, the right time to appear for it, deadlines and the preparations required for the same. Also, provide the necessary details required to apply for the scholarship schemes of these universities. Do I have to take any other exam?

Vaishnavi

Dear Vaishnavi,

For the top 10 universities in the US including the ivy leagues, you need to take the SAT and 3 subject SATS and score full marks. Also take the IELTS academic test since you want to apply to both the UK and the US. Application deadline for Oxford and Cambridge is October 15, 2019 and for the top schools in US it is November 1, 2019.

So, please register for and take these tests as early as possible and have the scores ready by September 2019. Plenty of scholarships to each of the universities are available on the university portals.

Log on to www.admissionstesting.org for registration, test preparation and taking of relevant tests for Oxford and Cambridge.