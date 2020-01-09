Teachers who go the extra mile

The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts”- C S Lewis.

This quote is a great reminder of the fact that the modern education system can provide us with great professionals but somehow lacks in producing adults with humane qualities.

The relationship between the faculty and the students is one of the most influential factors in a learning environment. For students, a teacher can be like a friend who tries to understand their problems and helps them solve it. Or imagine them like a parent who nurtures their child with happiness, love, attention and special care. They give their blessings to students to be successful in each and every field.

The progress of students, their engagement in school and their academic motivation is therefore inextricably linked to their teachers. The faculty-student relationship forms the basis of the social context. Interactions between the faculty and students are affected by many factors like gender that in turn affect the behaviour and academic outcomes of students.

Professional growth

Healthy and positive interactions between them can be enormously favourable to all stakeholders such as the educational institution, parents and administrators as well.

One primary benefit of having a healthy relationship is that the teachers work to improve the interpersonal and professional skills of their students. To enhance this relationship, teachers can take the initiative.

A faculty should teach the students with enthusiasm and passion. A positive attitude promotes a sense of belonging and encourages learners to collaborate in academic activities. This is the basic factor of quality education and student learning.

Similarly, teachers should treat students with admiration and respect as they are bound to reciprocate the same in return.

Ramkrishna Paramahamsa, the saint, once compared gurus to physicians. According to him, there are three kinds of physicians. The first type is the least favourable group. They feel the pulse of the patient and prescribe the medicine. Likewise, picture a teacher who gives instructions and never bothers about the result.

The second type constitutes the mediocre class as they will prescribe medicine and wait for the result. In this type, the faculty instructs, motivates, sees the results and helps in better learning. The third type is good or great physicians, who really care for the patient’s health. They will make sure that the patient takes the medicine and only then wait for the result.

Likewise, a great faculty can really inspire and encourage the children to learn as they can don multiple hats, being friends, philosophers, guides and facilitators.

(The writer is with Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.)