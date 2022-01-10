Tech and campus placements

While the pandemic has disrupted on-campus recruitment drives, new technologies are changing campus recruitment altogether.

Organisations are embracing these new solutions: virtual hiring drives, video interviews, online assessments, etc

Here are a few other ways recruitment is changing.

Process personalisation

Personalisation can be a game-changer when it comes to today’s tech-savvy college students. Instead if being treated like a herd, there is now a greater focus on a student’s identity while assessing their profile. In turn, this has improved the overall recruitment process.

Problem-solution approach

For years, companies have followed one-way communication with young graduates appearing for recruitment drives. After going through multiple assessments and screenings, the students give an interview and are often rejected without any feedback.

However, technology has upended this approach. Companies are now able to focus in giving students valuable feedback for their growth. In turn, students can work too fill in the shortcomings identified during the recruitment processes. Some colleges are taking part in the process are also imparting training to students in real-time to help them.

Behavioral understanding

Not all students are cut from the same cloth. But Indian colleges and universities have struggled for years to understand that each student enrolled in their institute have different needs.

By leveraging modernised technologies such as Machine Learning, colleges can identify the different learning curves of each student and curate personal learning experiences for them. Such an approach will help students attain better numbers during the campus drives and prepare them for the future.

10x faster & 100x smoother

Any college that is eyeing to be the best institution in any of the verticals, be it engineering, science, management, law or any other needs to adopt a technological approach to skill-building, campus placement management and analytics to fill the gaps during the campus placement.

By identifying students’ shortcomings, they can engage them in training timely and improve their outcomes. The emergence of online learning platforms has enabled a smooth and fast learning experience for students as well as colleges.

Final Thoughts

No industry or domain is immune to technological disruption.

Institutes that are staying abreast with these rapid changes and embracing new technologies are projected to perform better and help their students achieve new heights when it comes to recruitment.

More and more companies are also depending on technology to ensure a steady supply of fresh talent. So it wouldn’t be wrong to conclude that technology has catalysed the growth of the campus recruitment space.

(The author is the co-founder & CTO of a job search platform)