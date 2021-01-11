The art of parenting

A parent is the first teacher of a child and should actively assume this role throughout until children grow up.

As the world has changed significantly in the 21st century necessitating parents to adapt themselves. Just as smart boards have invaded classrooms from primary level, social media is being widely used to share information. Children have access to multiple modes of information platforms changing the learning process. Parents should appreciate this development from the perspective of a new style of learning in the digital era.

Teenagers often feel suffocated with close monitoring. Parents should avoid an authoritarian parenting style and empower children to become independent and responsible. No failure is fatal and no success final and this should be remembered by parents and children alike. The greatest challenge to parents is to gain the trust of children, make them feel free to discuss any issue irrespective of the gravity of the situation.

Balancing act

Strike a balance between giving freedom and monitoring. Encourage, support and motivate, especially when things don’t go as planned.

Parents should avoid influencing children to pursue their own incomplete dreams especially if children lack interest or relevant skills. Remember, there’s life beyond conventional careers. The perception of parents that only medical and engineering careers have scope is no longer justified and there are a plethora of career opportunities beyond the conventional ones.

Parents get a lot of time with children as compared to the teachers. Therefore, they should assume the role of mentors and build their attitude, behaviour and personality. As they grow up, parents should adopt a friendlier approach allowing communication to be mutual.

Children need to understand their strengths, weaknesses and aptitude. They need to think independently and decide on their career after thorough research and introspection. Balance study with hobbies, sports and fitness. Also, it is important to consider parents as a source of strength in academic, professional and personal life.

It is always helpful if both parents and children mutually agree on a career goal and an action plan. Career choice shouldn’t be influenced by relatives, friends and classmates.

Learn to be together in the face of setbacks.

(The author is a management and career consultant based in Bengaluru)