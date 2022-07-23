The myth of arts students not earning enough

Dear Sir,

My son has taken up the Arts field at the PUC level. What do you think are the courses in demand, in this field? I don’t want my son to earn peanuts or become jobless once he completes his studies, so please advise the right fields.

Meena S

Dear Meena,

If he is good at the field he chooses and can work hard, he can become a millionaire even by earning peanuts. It is a myth that Arts students do not earn enough or become jobless. There is a wide variety of careers, law, mass communication, management of education, international relations, economics, psychology, and social work, to name a few. If he has a deep-rooted passion, selects his course based on his capabilities and studies hard, he can certainly earn a good income over a period of time, even if the beginning is a little slow.

Dear Sir,

I am a primary school teacher. I would like to take up art as a therapy for teaching. Are there any structured courses available for it in Bengaluru or in online/distance mode?

Priya

Dear Priya,

It is good to see your interest in giving a wider upbringing and understanding to your students, as many of them do not express themselves verbally but their deepest emotions can be brought out through art therapy. It is a process of making the child draw or sketch, sometimes on his own, sometimes with specific instructions, and then analysing what is going on in his mind based on various aspects of his output. Once you train yourself, you can use it as a wonderful tool to analyze and help children. Some of the reputed institutes offering training in this field are the Indian Institute of Psychology and Research, Koramangala (www.iipr.in), and Studio for Movement Arts and Therapies Trust, Hanumanthappa Layout (smartmove.co.in).

Dear Sir,

I graduated from 2nd PU this year. I would like to know if I can take up nanotechnology for my post-graduation if I take up artificial intelligence and machine learning or Information Science and Engineering as my undergraduate degree. Please guide me.

Rishabh

Dear Rishabh,

Nanotechnology is an upcoming field which works on the manipulation of atoms and molecules of very small size (a nanometer is one-millionth of a millimetre), which leads to designing and producing structures, systems and devices in various areas such as engineering, science, medicine etc. It is a promising technology with innovations coming up rapidly. Many reputed institutions offer post-graduate courses in this field. To lay a good foundation, you can take up computer science or information science engineering at a reputed college, and strengthen yourself through short-term online courses and internships. Then you can decide on your higher studies in India or abroad. If you are interested in research and development, there are excellent institutions such as IISc and the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru.

Dear Sir,

I am a student of Class 10. I want to become a criminal investigation expert. Please tell me what is the field I have to choose in PUC and what is my career path.

Robert F

Dear Robert,

Criminal investigation in India is done only by government authorities. You will need to complete your graduation in any field with any subjects in PUC, and crack competitive exams for IPS, state police service, CBI etc. There are degree courses available by selected universities, but finally, you will need to qualify for government service which will give you the opportunity to carry out criminal investigations.

Dear sir,

What is your opinion on civil and mechanical engineering courses? Has the demand subsided for them in the job market? Which engineering other than IT has the best prospects?

Ahmed Ali

Dear Ahmed,

The demand for civil and mechanical engineers has not reduced. It is just that due to the explosion of the IT sector and the lucrative and attractive jobs being offered through campus placement that most students are opting for Computer Science Engineering.

Students graduating in other branches have to struggle to get their first jobs and have to start perhaps with lower salaries and working conditions that are not as attractive as in the IT world. But those who have the right aptitude, select for the right reasons and then qualify in other branches of engineering, eventually carve out a very good career for themselves, with good job satisfaction.

