The value of hands-on learning

While e-learning has taken the front stage in the current times, it was Seymour Papert, a mathematician and learning theorist, who recognised as early as 1968 that computers could do more than just deliver information and instruction. He had suggested that computers could empower children to experiment, explore and express themselves.

In his seminal book Mindstorms: Children, Computers and Powerful Ideas (1980), Papert argued against the use of a computer to programme a child. He presented an alternative approach in which “the child programmes the computer and in doing so, both acquires a sense of mastery over a piece of the most modern and powerful technology and establishes an intimate contact with some of the deepest ideas from science, from mathematics, and the art of intellectual model building.”

Papert’s learning theory based on constructionism posits that people build knowledge most effectively when they are actively engaged in constructing mental models to understand the world around them. Papert’s famous phrase, “you cannot think about thinking without thinking about thinking about something”, explains it all.

According to constructionism theory, learning is viewed as a reconstruction rather than as a transmission of knowledge. It is also described as ‘learning-by-making’ i.e. learning can happen most effectively when people are active in making tangible objects in the real world.

Teachers as facilitators

Further, it encourages a teacher’s role as a facilitator or moderator rather than that of an instructor. Teaching is replaced by assistance to define and make students understand the problem.

Children are encouraged to focus on the big picture and come up with big ideas. It promotes student-centric learning where students use the information they already know to acquire more knowledge and make it their own.

This is best described in the words of Confucius, “I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand.” Constructivism seeks to construct knowledge through experience, collaborative effort and group work. Students learn through participation in project-based learning, where they make connections between different ideas and areas of knowledge moderated by their teachers.

New fields

Many of the innovative and new educational concepts such as design thinking, machine learning, artificial intelligence, STEM education and robotics are all manifestation of this theory.

For instance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, which is increasingly becoming popular in recent times, is based on constructionist learning. STEM education introduces manipulative tools which students can use at ease to construct new ideas based on what they have learnt in the classroom.

When they make something, be it a robot or computer programme, math and science will become their tools and not something vague.

Another example could be design thinking, a popular subject in colleges in recent times is a constructionist method of solving problems. Design thinking is an approach to learning, collaboration, and problem-solving.

In practice, the design process involves identifying challenges, gathering information, generating potential solutions, refining ideas, and testing solutions. Design thinking can be flexibly implemented; serving equally well as a framework for a course design or a roadmap for an activity or group project.

At the school-level, design thinking can be as simple as managing space in a classroom to avoid clutter.

School-level robotics is an effective way for students to learn their curriculum in an engaging manner. Students get a head start on basic robotics by building models, and configure their behaviour using simple programing tools. Students can use software programmes to plan, test and modify sequences of instruction for a variety of life-like robotic behaviours.

Even at the primary level, Lego bricks, for instance, can be more than just a toy. A child can learn spatial, design and architectural concepts. By creating, configuring and crafting Lego models, children learn fine motor skills, teamwork, creativity, planning and executing skills.

Constructionist learning is a broad concept. There are infinite ways in which it can be conceptualised, introduced and implemented.

