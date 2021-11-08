There is no stopping a hardworking, intelligent student

Dear Madam,

My daughter is pursuing third year in design (BDes - User Experience Design). I want her to pursue her master's abroad. Can you please recommend some good universities abroad?

Raji

Dear Raji,

As technology is becoming more and more integral to our economy, more UX professionals will be needed in the coming years to interpret, design, and implement products, websites and environments with the user in mind. The career path for User experience (UX) graduates can lead to any industry that uses technology to connect with customers or clients, such as manufacturing, information technology, finance, or healthcare companies and government institutions. Savannah School of Art and Design (SCAD), Arizona State University, Stanford, MIT, San Jose State University, Parsons School of design, Pratt Institute, Georgia Tech, California College of Arts, University of Illinois Chicago, Rhode Island School of design, Rochester institute of technology, Virginia Tech are among some of the best in the US for UX design. In the UK, I would recommend Royal College of Art, Glasgow School of Art and University of Arts London. York University, Seneca College, Humber College, OCAD University, Emily-Carr University and University of Alberta in Canada are good for UX design. TU Delft, TU Eindhoven and Royal Academy of Art in the Netherlands are very popular for UX among those looking for European universities.

Dear Madam,

I am in 11th standard in ICSE board. I want to study abroad for my undergraduate degree itself, preferably in a reputable university. I want to study Political Science, International Studies etc. What countries should I look at? Please guide.

Krithi

Dear Krithi,

International Relations and Political Science are very popular and sought after subjects offered by all top universities across the world. Pick any country of your choice. While doing so, keep in mind the length of the programme, tuition fees, living expenses, scholarships and post-study stay back options. The best schools for these subjects include Harvard University, Princeton University, Stanford University, Columbia University, Yale University and University of Chicago in the US; London School of Economics and Political Science, Kings College, Oxford, Durham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Warwick, Manchester and Essex in UK, NUS in Singapore, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto and York in Canada, Free University of Berlin in Germany, Leiden University and University of Amsterdam in Netherlands and Central European University in Austria.

Dear Madam,

My nephew, who's currently studying in ninth standard, is interested in astrophysics, astronomy, and space sciences. Can you please suggest a few study abroad options available to him after Class 12?

Pavan Prabhakar

Dear Pavan,

University of Tubingen, University of Gottingen and University of Bonn in Germany, Lund University in Sweden, TU Delft and University of Amsterdam in Netherlands, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Leeds University, University of Glasgow, University of Oxford, University of Manchester in U.K and Ku Leuven in Belgium, Cal Tech, Virginia Tech, Purdue, UC Berkeley and University of Arizona in the US, University of Toronto in Canada and University of Canterbury in New Zealand are among the best schools for Astrophysics in the world. To qualify for admission and scholarship in any of these universities, your nephew would need a high GPA, IELTS of 7 and above, a strong statement of purpose, letters of recommendation from two subject teachers and a very impressive resume. SAT and subject SATs would be an additional requirement for countries other than the UK and New Zealand. Scholarships are based on individual credentials. If you are lucky, your scholarship will include tuition and living expenses. You could also think of taking student loans. Most public universities in Germany are free for all students.

Dear Madam,

I want to pursue master's in engineering in Germany because of public-funded universities. Do I have to learn German and what tests do I need to clear? Is the medium of instruction in English? Lastly, can I stay back there for a job?

Karan A

Dear Karan,

Public universities in Germany are free for all students. While your entire programme will be taught in English, it is advisable to learn German and clear a couple of exams like A1 and A2. In the past, our students have stayed back and found jobs. Post Covid, one doesn’t know what the job situation is anywhere in the world. I guess, there is no stopping a hardworking and intelligent student from finding a job in any country.