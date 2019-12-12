Tips for aspiring entrepreneurs

A startup is a marathon, not a sprint. Prepare for it. Acquire the skills by reading and more importantly, by experimenting in the actual world. To succeed, you need a team with complementary skill sets, in addition to your experience. Work with different people to expand your options. The right time is when you’re ready and it is never too late.

Having experience helps

You can start your startup when you feel confident about your skills, team and financials. Starting early is good, but most successful businesses are started by those who had significant industry experience. The competition might increase every year but so will the opportunities.

Remember, new solutions create new problems. For example, Unified Payments Interface made payments simple for merchants. But then they needed a better way to integrate these payments in their accounting systems. Therefore, it is important to start a new venture with the customers in mind, not investors.

However, most young entrepreneurs start pitching to the investors early as it is commonly believed that getting investors is the only way to build a startup. This creates two problems: One, a lot of time is wasted on convincing investors — the time that should have ideally been spent interacting with the customers to find problems and test potential solutions.

Two, investors often end up discouraging startups.

A startup isn’t a quick way to make money. Taking a job will actually make you better off. When you launch a startup, think of at least 5 to 10 years. Yes, it takes that much time to build a company with real value.

Also, consider these aspects when running your startup:

Keep your team lean: It means fewer overheads and more agility. You’d need that as you change your ideas and operations to solve customer problems.

Don’t compromise on your team: Work with people whom you respect and can trust.

Obsess over your customers, not competitors: Track your competitors but don’t try to copy them.

Focusing on customers and their changing needs is often a better way to create value over long term.

In the end, remember, a startup is just a glamorous word for a business with potentially a very high growth rate. It’s a great destination, but the journey is hard but full of learning.

(The writer is with CutShort)