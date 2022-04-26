Tips for managing post-pandemic hybrid work model

For many organisations, achieving employee engagement has never been easy, even though the top managements always prioritise keeping the staff engaged while cultivating a culture of connection, collaboration, and continual learning. Chief human resource officers (CHROs) are now again looking for methods to make employee engagement work in a post-pandemic world that has newer obstacles such as hybrid or remote work arrangements.

Choosing who and how often to work from home is a difficult undertaking that is unique to each company. It may jeopardise culture, teamwork, and innovation if done incorrectly. A well-designed hybrid workplace, on the other hand, can operate as a magnet, bringing people together and allowing them to work efficiently. Employees are brought together by culture, which is characterised by how we interact, communicate, perceive, trust, and treat each other. When it comes to culture, time zones and miles don’t matter.

Businesses must first understand, design, and optimise employee engagement strategies that enable and empower hybrid and remote work teams to achieve this. To create an effective hybrid workspace, companies must handle issues including communication, employee well-being, and inclusion.

According to Harvard Business Review, post-pandemic employees’ mental surge capacity has decreased significantly; as a result, proactive actions to keep them engaged are critical for increased productivity, better performance, and lengthy association. What are some of the things that CHROs must pay attention to when it comes to employee engagement in a hybrid workplace?

Consistent efforts

When it comes to fostering a high-engagement workplace, proximity isn’t always required. Focusing on essential elements of engagement, such as work-related tools and resources, clear performance objectives, learning opportunities, transparent communication, ongoing feedback, timely incentives and recognition, and so on, are a few key pillars of an engaged workforce.

Introducing technology

Almost every industry and function has seen a significant digital transformation due to the pandemic. Employee engagement technology, according to Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), is the most important factor in corporate success. Organisations now rely heavily on technology to make day-to-day processes simple and accessible to employees. Technology solutions can help keep the employees engaged and rewarded.

Data and analytics

Data and analytics can help IT teams get a more objective picture of employee productivity at work and home. These insights will help them figure out what technology investments they’ll need to make to properly support a hybrid workforce. Integrating AI and data analytics as part of the ongoing digital transformation plan can help organisations increase the efficiency of their teams.

Reviewing existing structures

If performance is difficult to be regulated under a dynamic scenario, the underlying structural issues must be addressed first. Information disparity is one of the most common causes of this problem, which happens when some employees have more tools and resources than others, resulting in output differences. Remote employees have less access to software, information, and assistance than office workers. Communication with employees, both in the office and on the road, ensures that they have everything they need to do their best.

Rewards and recognition

Employee engagement is generally defined by rewards and recognition programmes. Digitally-driven platforms can provide the organisation with a variety of recognition programmes and redemption incentives. An automated comprehensive rewards and recognition platform ensures that employees are recognised on time.

Employee surveys

No one could have expected the pandemic. Many of us were encouraged to think creatively and use technology to overcome physical constraints. Regular employee surveys allow you to stay on top of what’s on your employees’ minds, avoid issues that could lead to disengagement, and incorporate their feedback into your plans. This is critical to get a sense of the employees’ concerns, requirements, and desires before implementing a strategy.

According to a Gallup survey, the percentage of employees who believe their employers care about their well-being has decreased, in the post-pandemic era. It accurately portrays how businesses must step up their efforts to increase employee engagement. Employees will feel valued if you use a creative and adaptable approach to staff management. It is critical to foster a culture that recognises each employee’s contribution to the company’s success.

(The author is the CEO of a platform for employee engagement and financial wellness)