Tips for writing that page-turner you have always wanted to

It’s said that there is a story lurking inside everyone. Perhaps that’s why most people dream of writing a book. Some dream of becoming writers sometime in their lives. While many start their writing journey by penning a short story, a review, a feature, a blog or an article. The brave write a novel.

My advice, start writing. If you don’t put pen to paper, how will you give words to your thoughts? But first, have a basic idea of your plot in mind. Then allow your characters to jump out of your head onto the page and let the story flow.

A word of caution. Please send your inner editor—that niggling voice screaming a constant string of instructions, giving you non-stop advice—on a long holiday. Write whatever comes into your mind, even if it’s not making sense at that point in time.

The first draft is always a relationship between the writer and the story, between the writer and the words. Even a bad first draft is better than a blank document. The best part about a first draft is that you can revise it, like shaping a lump of clay. You can rewrite it and work on it in many ways. So, get started and fill those blank pages with the words of your story that have been sitting on a shelf in your head, jostling for space with several other things.

After the first draft

Now that you have written the first draft. Leave it aside for a few days. Let it stew in its own juices. It’s important to move away from it; that separation of a few days is crucial, as it gives you fresh insight and perspective.

A few days later, when it’s time to see your writing again, summon that inner editor back from that long holiday you sent her on. Be sweet to her and listen to her constant chatter. The inner editor is our first editor who will highlight the initial flaws in your writing and story.

Now like a wordsmith, start shaping your words into the best possible version. Check for the story flow. Is the story moving at a decent pace? Is there any place where you want to leave the story and take a break? This is a red flag. Because if you are bored, chances are that the reader will be bored too. Tighten the plot, by adding scenes that increase the tension or moments of suspense. Add cliffhangers at the end of chapters, that will keep the reader turning the pages of your book.

Are there any scenes that aren’t making sense? Delete those scenes or rewrite them. Is your main character coming across as three-dimensional? Are your other characters fleshed out well? If yes, you are on the right track. If not, work on strengthening the main character by giving them a strong motive and flesh out those other characters. Cardboard cutout characters don’t appeal to readers. You want the main character readers will love and follow till the last page. Delete whatever isn’t necessary or is slowing the pace of the story. Even if that means killing your darlings—favourite words and scenes. Revise the overall plot.

Now that you have the story and character/s in place. Check if your descriptions are transporting readers to the places you want them to visit through your story. Rewrite sentences by adding lively descriptions; restructure paragraphs to give your story momentum, until your writing and story start making sense and starts sparkling.

Polish the finer points

Make a list of all the errors you see in your writing. Is the plot slow or lacking in logic? Is your character coming across as shallow? What are your character’s motives? Are your descriptions not working? Are your sentences too long? You don’t want readers to put down the book because they are bored or tired of reading long sentences that slow down the pace of the plot. Correct your errors. Tighten the plot. Enhance the character. Make the sentences short and smart. Add sharper descriptions. Quicken the pace.

Now read your own work, wearing the critical glasses of a reader or the sharp eyes of your teacher. After you are satisfied, send it to a trusted critique partner who will give you his or her input. Use that feedback and revise your story only if the feedback resonates with you.

You cannot change your story to suit everyone, so think hard and revise accordingly. Feedback is crucial, but it cannot interfere with your vision of your story and character/s.

Happy writing!

(The author is a writer by profession)