To achieve learner happiness and well-being

To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all,” Oscar Wilde

Happiness index refers to a development philosophy that measures and calculates the collective happiness of a country. The term “Happiness Index” was coined by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, in 1979 during an interview at the Bombay Airport. This philosophy emphasises the well being of all citizens of a country and aims to reach a point where they are content and happy with what they are doing and how they are living.

Behind success

Education plays a significant role when it comes to increasing the overall happiness index of a nation. Despite our rich heritage and globally appreciated diverse culture, India still isn’t at a stage to claim that the citizens of the country are entirely happy with their lives. One of the biggest reasons for this is that many people prioritise success, money, and reputation above their happiness.

The society also plays a key role in making people believe that their happiness can be compromised and that is something we must learn to live with.

Thankfully initiatives are being taken to break the shackles of extreme pressure and to put an end to the culture of settling with an unhappy state of mind.

Schools are taking the happiness index seriously nowadays, and this practice is helping them inculcate the habit of prioritising one’s happiness within the minds of young children.

The most significant key to a child’s happiness is a joyful, positive, and merry environment, both at home and in school. Happiness is contagious, so to take care of the environment, it is important that the teachers and the parents are happy. As individuals who have a massive impact on a child’s mind, parents and teachers should work towards being happy and make proactive efforts for the same.

Schools today are so specific about the happiness index of the children that they are investing immensely in initiatives that aim to uplift the happiness quotient of the teachers as well as the parents.

The dynamics of education are changing rapidly. Today, everybody is aware that the process of a child’s growth and development is not just limited to them, but also with the people around. To cater to this vision, schools are coming up with effective solutions.

Personality of a child

It is a fact that the most vital nourishment and growth of any child begin at home. The future personality of a child is based on his or her upbringing. A lot of times, individuals struggle to figure out the right parenting techniques, and it would be unfair to blame them entirely. Becoming a parent is a drastic shift in anybody’s life, and they need time and space as well to adjust and cope. To help parents comprehend these techniques and to promote their mental happiness and peace, many schools are holding counselling sessions, therapy sessions and regular interaction amongst parents and teachers.

When children start going to school, they look up to their teachers. They subsume the thoughts, behaviour, and knowledge imparted by the teacher. The way a child learns and adapts to an environment depends on what they are being taught. Thus, the teachers at schools have a lot of responsibility when it comes to the happiness quotient of children.

We tend to falter sometimes and make mistakes. However, when it comes to the future of young children, extensive efforts must be taken to ensure that every situation is tackled in a way that teaches and nurtures them. In order to take care of the happiness index of the teachers in a school, multiple solutions are being introduced continually. These solutions include exclusive counselling sessions, team outings, recreational activities, therapy sessions, regular interaction with the parents, and more.

The happiness index is helping schools transform young minds into potential talent, which can make a difference in the decades to come. Happiness can be subjective and abstract but not unmeasurable. It is profoundly important to realise that productivity, efficiency, creativity, and innovation is always derived out of a fresh mind which knows how to think freely. So, schools must perennially work towards fetching more and more solutions to elevate the happiness index of children, faculty and parents.

(The writer is Director, Asia Pacific World School, Bengaluru)