To prepare students for online classes

Online education is here to stay, at least for higher classes, and children will be attending lectures on their laptops or smart-phones for a long time to come. Apps are simple to operate, and most children are either tech-savvy or can pick up the methodology very fast, so logistics is not a concern. Parents should also make efforts to ensure that children have updated laptops or phones to attend the online classes.

However, when it comes to the classroom environment, a few children may adapt to the new routine easily, but many are finding it difficult to sustain. Since it is not possible for most parents to supervise their wards all the time, some practical tips on improving concentration and sustained learning can be useful:

Ensure that the student is completely familiar with the software being used, the different buttons to press, how to fix image or sound problems (which happens quite often). The child should practice a few sessions with friends before starting to attend classes.

Make the child browse through the lesson before it is time for class so that there is a familiarity with what is being taught.

Let the student interact with his or her friends on-line before and after class so that there is a sense of togetherness.

Make the student occupy the desk and get ready for the appearance of the teacher on screen in advance. Provide snacks if needed. Keep drinking water on the table and ensure that he or she sips water regularly.

Encourage the student to do some deep breathing or pranayama before the first class begins to get into a calm state of mind and bring focus to the subject.

Ensure that the seat is firm, straight-backed and of the correct height so that the feet of the student touch the floor properly.

Check out the room which will be visible to others and see that it is suitable for academics. Also check whether the face is sufficiently lighted up so that the student can be seen clearly.

Workstation should have no other materials on them. Keep only the required text books and note books handy, along with some rough scribbling paper to make short notes on tasks to be carried out after the class is over.

Insulate the room from other sounds or movement of people, particularly smaller children or pets.

Decide beforehand what the student would be doing during the break, which should not be too distracting, but should give a relief to the mind and body. Possible activities are: washing the face, having something cold to drink, perhaps a small snack, stretching exercise or a brisk walk in the room. Definitely no phone calls and no discussing about the teacher!

Ask the teacher beforehand how students should ask questions or clear doubts. Many a time the teacher may ‘mute’ all students to ensure that there is no disturbance of background sounds. In such situations, the students can use the text option to type in their questions to the teacher or give any comments.

Ideally a student should spend a few minutes reviewing portions covered, any notes made, preparation for the next day, and jotting down the homework after the last period is over.

Check with the student how good the focus was through the day, and whether any change or support is required.

If possible, the classes covered may be discussed with at least one elder in the family who can reflect on the significance of what has been taught to real life situations. If that is not possible then students can make small e-groups where they discuss what was taught (strictly ensuring that only lessons are discussed).

Online learning may not have the human touch, personal interactions with teachers or the excitement of a real classroom. But if conducted and adhered to properly it can be an effective mode of learning till regular classes commence.

(The author is founder and chairman of Banjara Academy, Bengaluru)