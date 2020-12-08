To raise resilient children, be a resilient parent

The world is transitioning fast, but uncertainty looms large. It takes a robust and resilient mindset to bounce back after facing adversities in life. So, it is critical that we lay the foundation of resilience in children.

Schools, in association with parents, play a larger role in raising resilient children. Children with better emotional intelligence adapt to change quickly and are better prepared to make use of the opportunities, navigate challenges and bounce back when faced with difficulties.

They grow up to be well-adjusted, mindful people who can overcome anxiety and negativity. They learn to thrive in challenging situations and despite the best plan not working.

Education will have to focus away from good grades, to script platforms for building resilience in children. Essential life skills such as effective communication, razor-sharp focus, conflict resolution, problem-solving and critical-thinking — traits that are required to unlock the potential and be successful in the 21st century. Real success will be in having the courage and confidence to bounce back and meet life’s adversities head-on.

Since we’re spending more time with our children than ever before, now is the time to help them develop mental strength, with proper motivation, training, and enthusiastic participation from virtual classrooms.

Engage with empathy: Our children are living through a pandemic, and naturally, feeling anxious. By listening to their feelings with empathy and offering thoughtful explanations, we can validate their concerns and give them an outlet to release this negative emotion. Care and emotional support are the building blocks on which children learn to build resilience.

Establish discipline: Physical schools are organised in a way that instils discipline. So why must the virtual schooling environment be different? A disciplined home environment, as close as possible to their school environment, creates a sense of routine and order. This is the first step to developing fortitude.

Teach relaxation techniques: Exercises, yoga and meditation keep children healthy from a young age and also help them feel calmer in these trying times and help focus on their self-development.

Show the big picture: Teachers can play a significant role in building resilience in children. If children are shown how even their small accomplishments like completing home works on time can motivate others to do the same, they can develop a positive self-view that catalyses resilience.

Teach by example: Had Thomas Edison stopped after a couple of failures, there would have been no light today. He failed several times. Over time, it was his resilience that helped him overcome all odds and achieve success. Stories of role models who mastered the art of patience and determination are a great way to teach children the value of mental toughness at a more impressionable age.

Building resilience is a journey that every child completes at their own pace, and both parents and schools play a significant role in facilitating that. Developing mental strength can go a long way in preparing our kids for any curveball that life throws at them. The key is to start early and plan for failure!

