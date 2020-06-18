To understand better, learn to listen

Contemporary education focuses on communication skills but generally little importance is given to the development of listening skills. However, given the changing nature of education as students are attending classes virtually due to Covid-19, listening skills have become more important than ever for continued and engaged learning.

There is a misconception that listening and hearing are the same things. However, listening is the combination of hearing, perception and response. Listening as a skill is seldom taught, but there are ways one can pick up this habit. In fact, the best teachers are often the best listeners.

There are courses that equip learners to understand the process of active listening, identifying common barriers to it, and understanding situations in which active listening skills are crucial. Empathy, authenticity and respect are paramount while trying to be a better listener.

As a teacher, you need to understand with empathy what the student’s perspective or struggle is; you need to be authentically interested in ensuring that your student has the best possible learning experience and is going to be able to exhibit the learning outcomes of your course; and you need to respect the relationship between the student and yourself in this educational experience.

To practice listening skills, as teachers you need to take time out and engage with what students are saying. Try and ponder over what is being asked of you, instead of jumping to respond.

Also, exercise patience. There is nothing harder for a student than being shut down by a teacher. This, in fact, causes a strain in the relationship and the learning takes a big hit, especially when classes are being conducted online.

To ensure that your classroom has a healthy listening culture, build a listening climate i.e., create an environment with a set of practices (they are applicable even in the virtual classroom). Only one person speaks at a time, come to the point, raise your hand (online platforms have features that allow this practice to take place virtually) to give an opinion; all these and more can help build the environment.

An important point to remember about a healthy listening environment is the role that silence plays. Silence also acts as an appropriate response. You being an active listener will improve the listening climate in your classroom and lead to an an enriching learning experience.

