To work abroad, take up a course there

Dear Madam,

My son has completed BE in Mechanical Engineering with 8.5 CGPA. He did 3 internships during graduation and has passed 4 levels of Japanese language tests. He is working for the past three months. How can he get a job in Japan?

M Srinivas Reddy

Dear Parent,

In my opinion, the easiest way to get into the job market in any country is to first go as a student on a study visa and on completion of the course apply for jobs and get a work visa.

Shibaura Institute of Technology, Kitami Institute of Technology and Nagoya University are some of the Japanese universities known for Mechanical or Automotive Engineering programmes. Your son could enrol for a master’s degree either MEng or MS in one of these universities. The programmes are for a duration of two years. He would need to write the GRE and any one English language exam like TOEFL iBT or IELTS academic test.

Dear Madam,

I am studying in Class 10. I wish to study Cosmology in UG and then do MPhil and become a researcher in Cambridge University. I have gone through a lot of articles and some textbooks and I like the subject very much. What qualifications should I have and what are the entrance exams I should write? What will be the fees and other expenses?

R Hariharan

Dear Hariharan,

It is always very refreshing to come across someone your age who is so focused and has a clear plan. If you want to also pursue your bachelor’s in Cambridge, you need to have a score of over 90% in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. In addition to this you have to write the IELTS academic test and get an overall score of 7.5 with a minimum of 7 in each band.

Although UK universities don’t need SAT scores, they will consider your SAT subject test scores in Physics and Math for a course is cosmology, astrophysics or astronomy. Since you have a lot of time before you to apply to universities, I would suggest you carry out some research work in your area of interest and have your teacher mark your paper and help you publish it. This will strengthen your resume. Tuition fees will be around 22000 GBP per year. There are many scholarships that are offered to exceptional students with high academic achievements.

Dear Madam,

I have completed Engineering in Information Science. I want to do my master's abroad. But I don't want to get into development stream. Can you please suggest some good courses? Is there any entrance exam I need to write?

Sonu

Dear Sonu,

You could pursue your master’s in Library and Information Science, Information and Communication, Information Science in Business and Marketing, Health Care Informatics, IT Management, Business Analytics etc.

If you want to study in the UK, New Zealand and Australia, you need to write the IELTS academic test. For the rest of the world you need GRE and any English test like TOEFL, PTE or IELTS.

Dear Madam,

I'm a BDS graduate and am now doing my internship. My plan is to study a short-term course and practice abroad. Which courses have a good scope and which universities offer such courses?

Sahil Akhtar

Dear Sahil,

To be able to go abroad on a student visa, your course should be over nine months duration. All master’s programmes in the UK are of one-year duration. You would however need two years’ clinical experience before applying for a master’s degree. PG diplomas and certificate courses in most countries are also for a duration of one year. You could do a diploma in Endodontics, Aesthetic Dentistry, Post-Graduate Certificate in Oral Implants, Dental Hygienist, Forensic Odontology and so on.

University College London, Sheffield, Queen Mary University and University of Bristol are among the well-known Dental Schools in the UK that offer one-year full time master’s programmes. University of Sydney, Australia and University of Otago, New Zealand offer graduate diploma and certificate courses in Dentistry.