UK: A sought after study destination

The new visa norms make the UK an even more attractive place to study.

The quality of education offered by UK universities is unparalleled. Global surveys consistently place UK faculty and universities among the world’s best, assuring students of academic excellence and helping their decision-making process. Currently, 28 of the world’s top 200 universities are in the UK, including the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge that occupy the top two spots. Despite representing just 0.9 per cent of the global population, the UK produces 15.2 per cent of the world’s most highly cited research.

As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK is one of the most popular study destinations in the world. For international undergraduates looking to kick-start their career, the UK offers far more than just a world-class education. With a wide range of learning experiences around every corner, students graduate with the confidence, skills and knowledge required to shape their future in an ever-changing world.

The recent amendment in visa rules by the British government which now offers an extended two-year post-study work visa to international students studying in the UK has further opened several doors on the academic, social and career fronts. The students now stand to gain long exposure to global work opportunities post their academics, setting their careers in fast forward mode. Needless to say the additional business and social networking opportunity now available will set them up to operate as a global citizen in any part of the world, including their home country, much faster.

Knowing a person who loves their current job is not usual. It is possible that there is a mismatch between employee interest and the actual job they are doing. However, students with a UK education have the opposite experience. A 2019 study by the Universities UK International (UUKi) titled Indian Graduate Outcomes 2019 (IGO 2019) reveals that 80 per cent of Indians who are UK universities’ alumni say their UK degree helped them get their job. Furthermore, the primary reason for their being in their current jobs is that it was exactly the sort of work they wanted. 82 per cent of respondents also said they are satisfied or very satisfied with their careers, with 89 per cent being very satisfied with all aspects of their life. In fact, globally, 81 per cent of UK graduates feel they would not have been able to get their job without their UK degree, with 1 in 4 saying that a UK education was the most important thing to their employer.

UK education helps mould successful careers. A 2019 study by the Universities UK International (UUKi) titled Indian Graduate Outcomes 2019 (iGO 2019) reveals that 51 per cent of all Indians graduating from the United Kingdom say they earn above or well above the average in India with 90 per cent of women in this group saying they earn average or above. In fact, the respondents tended to be in managerial jobs and, also in larger organizations as well.

The UK’s global outlook and multicultural society help make sure that the students receive a warm welcome and that they quickly blend in the culture and feel at home. At 91 per cent, the UK’s higher satisfaction rate for students has led to lower drop-out rates. Of particular value to Indian students is the fact that the UK has a significant number of Indians, comprising around 2.3 per cent of the UK population, which translates into the availability of a strong Indian cultural backbone in a new country, in turn keeping students from feeling homesick.

Students in the UK enjoy a great lifestyle with beautiful countryside, and an active city life along with a cultural landscape that continues to lead the world with its invigorating blend of sports, fashion, history, music and arts. This multicultural social fabric of the UK also provides a heterogeneous cultural and social environment that builds a robust world view for students in the UK.

In fact, UK institutes are focused on the holistic development of their graduates and hone skills beyond academic requirements. Graduates are encouraged to develop their creativity and critical thinking to be successful in their chosen careers. Courses are designed to boost students’ critical thinking skills and expose them to new technologies, emerging theories, and the diverse opinions of their fellow students. In fact, London has been voted the best student city globally by QS rankings, for two consecutive years.

The UK experience shapes and impacts students in powerful ways beyond just their careers and workplaces. According to the IGO 2019 study, 70 per cent of Indian students felt they were better equipped to address issues of equitable access to sustainable development after pursuing education from UK, 65 percent felt they were better equipped to address issues of human rights, good governance and societal justice, while 69 per cent felt they were better equipped to address issues of sustainable economy and society.

For students wishing to study in the UK, several scholarship opportunities are also available. The British Council, the Government of UK and the universities provide various scholarships. Students interested in knowing about the kinds of scholarships, eligibility and the application process could visit https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships

In sum, the UK provides students with outstanding higher education and life-changing opportunities. It is not surprising therefore that 82 per cent Indians who have graduated from the UK feel that studying in the UK is worth the investment!

(The writer is director South India, British Council)