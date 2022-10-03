Understanding the new stream before opting for it

Dear sir,

My son is in Class 3. We have provided Kannada tuitions to him, yet he scored well in all subjects but got less in Kannada. He has started hating this subject and requests me not to force him to learn Kannada. He asks me how the Kannada language is going to help him in future. Please suggest how I can encourage him to study the subject.

Parent

Dear parent,

You can gently help him to understand that he will need knowledge of Kannada everywhere. Take him to places like government offices or markets where everyone speaks Kannada, and show him how he will need the local language wherever he goes. If the tuition has not helped, it is better to get him a teacher who can start teaching him the basics at a very slow pace, encouraging him and giving non-material rewards whenever he shows some progress. If possible, let everyone at home speak in Kannada, and encourage him to read signboards or simple picture books. Request the school not to pressurise him and not to give him tests for some time.

Dear sir,

My son is studying in a NIOS school in Bengaluru, now in Class 10. If he needs to excel in the NEET, what syllabus should he take up in PUC? Do I need to provide extra tuition for him? What kind of tuition /coaching do you suggest?

Prakash

Dear Prakash,

NEET is a highly competitive exam. Only a few thousand actually get admission in MBBS out of the lakhs who aspire. Ensure that he has the stability and perseverance for in-depth study, not only to crack the entrance exam but also for the next five years of his medical studies. If you are confident he can do it, you could explore the possibility of putting him in a CBSE school, since the NEET syllabus is mostly based on that stream. For his Plus 2, let him study Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and a very light subject like physical education etc. instead of mathematics. Some amount of coaching, without very rigorous classes, will certainly be useful

to him.

Dear sir,

I am a student of Class 12, from the PCMB stream. I would like to take economics for my degree. Is it advisable for a science student to switch to economics? Will it be difficult later?

Aditya

Dear Aditya,

Yes, it is all right, and your science studies will not go waste. However, you should check whether you understand economics, what it entails, and what your lifestyle and skill requirements will be as an economist. You should be good with basic mathematics, be able to sort and analyse the data, and be capable of visualising future trends and applying them to real-life contexts to ensure that your organisation grows in the right direction. You could read the Economics textbook of Class 12 and see whether it appeals to you. You could also speak to specialists or professionals who are already in the field and get their input and then take a decision.

Dear sir,

I have completed PUC science and want to become charted accountant. Should I have to take admission to the commerce course at the graduation level itself or can I take up the CA study after BSc? Which option is better?

Geeta S

Dear Geeta,

As a science student, you are eligible to study chartered accountancy. You would have had a slight advantage if you had studied commerce. You can browse through the PUC textbooks of Accountancy to update yourself. You can enrol straight away for the foundation course and continue with any degree in science or commerce. You will get all details on www.icai.org. Keep in mind that CA is a highly competitive exam and you will need to put in consistent hard work to clear all steps that lead to qualifying.

Dear sir,

What are the employment opportunities for the BNYS courses other than practice? Is there a good scope for alternative medicine studies in today's job market?

Keshava Prasad

Dear Keshava Prasad,

Unlike earlier years, alternative medicine, naturopathy and yoga are gaining significance, in India and other countries. Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS) is a five-year professional course which qualifies you to practise as a physician in that field. Even high-tech hospitals are employing BNYS graduates, and of course, you can train people in yoga, get into research or product development, teaching, and even use it as a foundation to qualify in hospital and healthcare management. The important thing is that you should believe in Naturopathy as an effective means of healing, and be patient till you establish yourself and start earning good money.

Dear sir,

I am a final-year BBA student who wants to study MBA. Which stream in MBA will be a better choice for a BBA graduate?

Manu Kumar

Dear Manu Kumar,

It is recommended that you first gain work experience before you enrol for MBA. You will be able to get the maximum benefit from your higher learning if you have already worked in a corporate environment and understand its needs and functioning. Top B-Schools generally encourage only students with work experience of at least two-three years. Meanwhile, you can take up short-term online courses in areas of your interest i.e. HR, marketing, organisational behaviour, international business etc. which will help you to decide on the specialisation you will eventually take up when you go for an MBA or equivalent programme.

Dear sir,

Is there any diploma course in History and Archeology? I am a BSc degree holder but want to study archaeology and get into research. Is there a chance to change get admission to history studies now?

Ravi N

Dear Ravi,

Some universities do take science students into post-graduation in History or Archaeology. You will have to contact them individually and check their admission eligibility. Under the NEP, the government is encouraging interdisciplinary studies. If you intend to get into research, a diploma course may not be suitable. It is advisable that you get yourself a Master's degree and then proceed.

Dear sir,

Which university in India is offering a correspondence law course? What are the eligibility criteria to study this course?

Gajanana B S

Dear Gajanana,

Legal education is controlled by the Bar Council of India. It does not recognize any distance education degree for LLB. Therefore, even if you managed to obtain such a degree, you will not be able to practice in court with that degree. Many universities including the National Law schools offer post-graduate distance education courses relating to specific fields of law, which you can pursue if you wish to gain legal knowledge.

