Use cognitive imagery, to power your career

Why don’t you stuff your shoe as well in your pocket?”

A reputed sales trainer yelled at the insurance agent in a training programme. The insurance agent smiled embarrassingly and removed the pocket diary, three pens and a bunch of visiting cards from the pocket. The sales trainer was making a point of being physically presentable when you are making a sale.

“You wake up every morning and fill your mouth with chemicals. What a terrible way to start a glorious day!” said the CEO of a large Ayurvedic company at a large public gathering.

These incidents that occurred years ago have stayed etched in my memory. This is because the sales trainer and toothpaste seller were using cognitive imagery or mental imagery.

This technique is not limited to those in sales but for everyone. Cognitive or mental imagery is when you use your brain to create in your mind the pictures, sounds, smells, tastes and feelings that are not present. It could mean the feeling of sand between toes, a blue sky or a bird singing.

Cognitive imagery is a complex process. Research has shown that memory management and emotional management including pain management are possible using this process.

This process can also help you in the areas of learning, problem-solving and creativity. For example, you can use visual imagery to help you remember what you read, and auditory imagery to help you learn a new language.

Emotional management

Let me paint a picture. Imagine you are at a boxing match with your best friend, both supporting the same boxer. You both are having a great time and are making fabulous memories.

Now, imagine facing your best friend in the same ring. The same joyous place turns into your worst nightmare.

The location and the friend are the same but the emotions are starkly different. Your mood is influencing the way you feel about the location.

Similarly, you can handle a negative emotion at the workplace by shifting yourself to your favourite beach or mountain.

The intent is not to encourage you to daydream but to mitigate your sense of heightened emotion. This is why some companies do offsite meetings in resorts, hoping that the serenity of the surrounding helps better ideation.

Memory management

There are two kinds of memory: episodic and semantic. Episodic memory deals with the episode, like the first time you went scuba diving. Semantic memory depends on a specific fact or figure - something abstract like a number. Some people have stronger episodic memory while a few others are blessed with semantic memory.

Conceptually, they are separate but their cross-linkage is what makes better memories.

Imagine that you have a meeting with the CEO and you have a long list of things to discuss with him. Harnessing mental imagery could mean walking down an alley of a shopping mall, you can see all of your favourite food items kept next to each other. Cross-linking your favourite food items to the essential topics that you need to discuss would be a good way to build and strengthen your memory.

However, you must remember to use all the senses, such as sounds or fragrances, to make the memory stronger. Imagine the loud shattering of a glass jar containing jam and associate it with a topic that if forgotten to discuss would mean terrible consequences.

In other words, you need to create mnemonic devices that help you recall larger pieces of information.

Workplace communication

Workplace communication is a lot more objective and purpose-oriented. Communication must translate into a specific action from the receiver. It involves imagistic and abstract concepts.

Assume you are in charge of asking your fellow employees to donate a day’s charity to victims of acid attacks. A mental imaging exercise of what your colleagues could be doing when they receive your mail asking for donations could help you improve communication.

For example, you can tweak and customise communication to your finance team with more facts and figures of the impact they have, while you could use words that have evocative imagery. Use words that can convey images.

Cognitive imagery has multiple uses in terms of learning new information, improving memory etc.

However, to access the power of this imagery, there are three important things one must do:

Use all senses - visual, hearing and olfactory

Be detailed and specific

Practise consistently till it becomes a habit

One might wonder if these techniques are too simplistic bordering on the side of grandmothers’ wisdom or pop psychology. However, many of these concepts are tested empirically by psychologists. As neuroscience evolves, these concepts will have more concrete proof of their practical functionality.