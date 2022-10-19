Utilising free cloud career training

Cloud Computing is offering a plethora of opportunities for young professionals and fresh graduates. A recent NASSCOM report says Cloud adoption can create 14 million jobs and add $380 billion to India’s GDP by 2026.

Fresh graduates and students in their final year of graduate courses have a huge opportunity to build a career in the cloud space. Fortunately for them, all three major public cloud providers AWS, Azure, and Google are offering tailor-made free training courses to nurture their fundamentals in the cloud sphere. Let us explore the training offerings from these players in this article:

AWS re/Start: Helping underemployed and unemployed youths to start a cloud career. Being the market leader in the public cloud domain, AWS has a unique program to train youngsters who are keen to begin a career in the cloud space. The training program is designed based on scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework. By enrolling in this free program youngsters can build Linux, Python, Networking, Security, and Relational database skills.

In a nutshell, the programme prepares candidates for entry-level cloud roles with the necessary technical and soft skills.

Microsoft Azure for students starter programme: This helps students with verified credentials to access all the Azure services that are available for free tier to build Azure-based cloud applications and build a strong Azure fundamental.

Through this program, students gain free access to important services like Azure App Services, Azure Functions, Notification Hubs, MySQL database from MySQL in-app, Application Insights, and Azure DevOps services.

This is available only to students and must verify your academic status through your organization’s email address.

Google cloud skills boost program for students: With this, students can request access to free online labs, quests, and courses. You can avail of 200 free Google Cloud Skills Boost credits and these credits will be valid for a period of one year.

Once you gain competency with entry-level cloud skills and begin a career, You can always grow up in the career path by earning role-based associate-level certifications, professional certifications, and specialty certifications by getting trained by expert trainers from authorized training partners of AWS, Azure, and Google, VMware or any other prominent public cloud providers.

(The author is a technical content writer focusing on cloud)