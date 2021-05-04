Video recorded interviews help in self-assessment

Dear Sir,

I am in 3rd year BE information science and placements may begin soon. But currently, there is no offline training. How can I prepare for the placement?

Nidhishree

Dear Nidhishree,

First, list out your outstanding qualities and your specific achievements. Narrow down your areas of interest. Make a proper CV. Then do mock interviews at home with any family member or friend. Dress up appropriately, check how you appear on screen, introduce yourself, give details about why you feel you deserve the job and what your USP is, and what are your skills beyond routine academics. Video record the interview and play it back to yourself to see where you stammered, how your eye contact was, how good was your smile, whether you said anything wrong anywhere. Keep abreast of current affairs and the field of information science. Also, whenever you are called for an interview, try to find out about the organisation and its activities so that you can talk to them knowledgeably.

Dear Sir,

I am an experienced professional with a PG diploma in Journalism. Knowing a foreign language can fetch better job opportunities. Which is the best language to learn in India?

Varun Dambal

Dear Varun,

There is no such thing as the ‘best’ language to learn. Explore the culture, work environment and progress of some of the promising countries like Germany, Japan, Netherlands, France etc., and check out where you will fit in best – and accordingly take up the first level or short-term course in that language. Review how comfortable you were in that learning and then decide whether to go further in that language or pick up another one.

Dear Sir,

I am a 9th standard student and an IAS aspirant. Could you please suggest the best stream I can choose after Class 10.

IAS aspirant

Dear IAS aspirant,

It does not matter which stream you take up. To appear for IAS selection exam, you need to be a graduate in any branch from a recognised Indian university. Try and take up a good professional course that suits your aptitude and which gives you domain specialization that will ensure a good livelihood even in the worst case where you do not qualify for IAS. Ensure that you maintain very high grades, keep abreast of current affairs, develop your personality and prepare well.

Dear Sir,

I am in Class 10 (CBSE) and want to take up Arts stream to join defence or police. But my parents say Arts stream offers lesser scope for jobs. Which stream should I choose?

Bhoomika

Dear Bhoomika,

Don't go by ‘less’ job opportunities. Instead, strengthen your skills to make yourself capable of getting good jobs. For a career in defence or police, you can study Arts which will give you more time to prepare for competitive exams while you go through your graduation. Systematic preparation, proper guidance, and a firm commitment are required to get through the selection process. First, ensure that you have the attributes to do well in uniformed forces i.e., physical fitness, impressive personality, ability to respond to interviews, general knowledge, and willingness to rough it out.