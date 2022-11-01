Want to be a teacher? Figure out who you want to teach

Dear Sir,

I’m a BHMS graduate. I’m interested in teaching and not in practising Homoeopathy. Can you please suggest a course other than MD(Hom) to help me go into teaching?

Vijaya Sudarshan

Dear Vijaya,

Teaching can be a very fulfilling vocation if you are truly passionate about giving a better future to the younger generation. Identify which age group you would like to teach. The range is very wide – kindergarten (pre-school), Montessori, Primary, Middle, or High School, PUC students, children with special needs or disabilities, etc. If possible spend some time in an institution which you are targeting. Then, if you are willing to commit yourself to a couple of years of full-time learning, you can take up either a B.Ed., D.Ed., Montessori, B.Spl.Ed. or a course in Creative Teaching. Since you have studied medicine, you can also opt to become a Life Skills Trainer e.g. teaching girls about adolescence, menstrual hygiene, relationships etc. Ensure that you are fully knowledgeable and committed before you take the plunge. If you wish, you can even do an internship for a year nd get exposure to the type of education in the sector of your choice, and then proceed.

Dear Sir,

I am a BBM graduate, I would like to know what are the career prospects in my discipline and the courses or degrees (except MBA) I am eligible for, along with work or job. Besides, I also want to upskill. Kindly suggest suitable career options — institutes, locations and scope that will favour my stream.

Wasiya Naval

Dear Wasiya,

Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) has given you a foundation for various commercial activities. Review which subjects you enjoyed most and excelled in. E.g. marketing, product development, human resources, financial management, systems, organizational behaviour etc. Accordingly, take up an entry-level job in that field, Once you are sure you would like to go further on that path, you can opt for post-graduate courses (online or part-time) which help you specialise in it rather than a general MBA. Accordingly, you can survey which institutions are the best.

Dear sir,

Many of my friends are taking extra online coaching in coding from private companies. Does it really help, do they really teach coding? How useful is it if I want to go for a coding career?

Nitesh

Dear Nitesh,

Not everyone is inclined or has an aptitude towards coding. Only if you have made up your mind that you will work in the field of computer science, programming etc. then it may be worthwhile taking up such coaching. Otherwise, keep all options open, whenever possible learn different skills and do a variety of short-term courses that do not interfere with your regular studies, and then narrow down your career goals.

Dear sir,

What are the good and safe and innovative options in engineering?

Likita

Dear Likita,

In a fast-changing world, nothing is ‘safe’ or good in the long run. It entirely depends on your aptitude, capabilities, personality traits and interest. The scope of any branch may change many times in the 40-50 years of your working life. Select the courses based on your skills.

Dear Sir,

Are there different types of veterinary courses? If yes, which one is the one that attends to exotic animals like tigers, lions or felines? How should I prepare for that?

Bhoomi

Dear Bhoomi,

In India, you have to first do a basic 4-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc.) course which prepares you to be a physician for all categories of animals. Then you can go abroad if you wish and specialise in the care of specific animals or wildlife.

Dear Sir,

I am now in Class 7. I want to get into paramedical professions, like the ones who operate machines bypass surgery. Is there a name for this? And how to get into it? Which are the universities that have these courses in Bengaluru?

Afreen

Dear Afreen,

Do not be in a hurry to narrow down your career goals till you come to Class 10. Your interests may change over the next three years. There are many paramedical courses offered as three-four year bachelor degrees. BSc Operation Theatre Technology is one of them. Many colleges in Bengaluru offer this course, and you can make your selection when you come to Class 12.