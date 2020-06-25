Webinar etiquette: Need of the hour 

Online teaching and learning is not a novel concept. But for long, this pedagogy could not percolate well among teachers and learners. However, the Covid-19 crisis has pushed teachers and students towards online classes without an alternative. In spite of multiple challenges, it has become necessary to align with the paradigm shift and make oneself comfortable for a fruitful learning and teaching experience.

Webinars have emerged as one of the important platforms for teachers or experts to connect with students. From industry to educational institutes, webinars have become a key tool in disseminating information.

Webinars have some advantages and a few disadvantages. On the positive side, it has provided an alternative for face-to-face classes. Webinars have made it feasible to listen to the professional experts from across the globe and is cost-effective, as it only needs internet connectivity and a gadget.

Webinars are easy to organise and economical compared to actual conferences and seminars.

However, there is a threat to privacy as participation exposes one to the world through cloud sharing. Unsophisticated services lead to technological failures and glitches. Numerous webinars make it difficult to select the right ones.

Here’s how to participate in the webinars effectively:

Your appearance must be professional with the right sitting posture.

Set up and check gadgets, network, microphone and video options in advance.

Login at least five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time of the webinar.

Turn off the microphone and video when someone is presenting and use chat box to ask a question.

Ensure good visibility with proper lighting.

Prefer spotlight mode for full screen view of the presenter or presentation.

It is important to avoid:

Unmuting microphone and talking during the presentation that creates disturbance with background noise.

Showing other parts of the room and leaving the camera unattended.

Lying on the bed. It is better to avoid bedroom for webinars.

Eating breakfast and snacks, drinking water or sipping tea or coffee. It is advisable to turn off the camera while eating or drinking.

Showing partial visibility of face or showing the face in an unpleasant way.

Showing other people and works happening at home.

Bending on to the camera, taking selfies, yawning or showing disinterest.

(The author is Associate Professor of English, Christ)