What leadershipburnout can teach us

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned citing ‘burnout’ and “not having enough in the tank and some more reserves” sending shockwaves across the world. For leaders, especially women who look up to role models like Jacinda, burnout as a reason to back out of the corporate game seems an impossible and implausible proposition.

As a politician, Jacinda can afford to step down and let her party choose another leader, but that may not always be an option for many leaders. Burnout has been an oft-quoted word among young leaders today, even as young as 35, who start talking about retiring at 40.

Is leadership so tiring and taxing on a person’s emotional, physical and mental well-being? Although women are more likely to quit at all levels when they face burnout, due to their responsibilities at home and work, an increasing number of men in top positions are also quitting work or changing jobs due to burnout.

Symptoms of burnout include physical exhaustion, being emotionally drained, a complete lack of motivation to do anything, detachment from day-to-day affairs, being indecisive even in high-pressure situations, frequent losing of temper at simple triggers and a general loss of efficiency. One can understand if an employee experiences all this, but when a leader faces this issue, the whole team gets impacted because leadership has a lot to do with leading by example.

Shouldering responsibility and accountability, constantly making decisions, innovative thinking, problem-solving and thinking ahead are part of a leader’s role. When it’s impossible for a leader to perform to the fullest, it adversely affects the team and the business. Employees look up to the leader for motivation, directions and for help. A burnt-out leader cannot offer that which can be detrimental to all.

What causes burnout?

We all have heard that it’s lonely at the top, but leaders cannot afford to work alone. Soon, all that work pressure, targets and deadlines turn life into a pressure cooker that can explode if not diffused. They must not keep themselves isolated from others. Having a mentor, or a sounding board at work, at home or elsewhere, helps reduce stress. In times of mass layoffs, even at the top, it leaves one always scared of losing the coveted job while at the top of the game. Often, leaders have to work with reduced team strength and that adds to their woes. Reach out for help and seek support, delegate a lot and keep only the core functions that no one else can do, to yourself. Use technology to plan ahead and unclutter your work schedules.

The post-Covid workplace has changed the dynamics of work-life balance. In a bid to stay afloat amidst uncertain times, leaders have resorted to working unreasonable times, even as much as 100+ hours a week. Shuttling between meetings, paperwork, consulting with auditors, brainstorming with teams for ideas, and struggling with finances leaves you drained out at the end of the day. Imagine having to do this all days of the week without a respite or a break. All that physical exhaustion takes a toll on health, both physical and mental. Keeping all office work aside after work hours, a fixed daily me-time and a well-deserved break every now and then help stay active and healthy.

Unrealistic expectations, from self and others, make one always want for more. Nothing satisfies a person who doesn’t understand the ground realities. Have a realistic view of your and your team’s abilities and possibilities. One can only face and fight competition to a certain level and not beyond. In today’s age when VCs and shareholders rule the roost most of the time, the pressure to deliver results can become overwhelming at times. Speaking out loud and clear, and setting ground rules and boundaries helps keep stress at bay. If you are part of the top management, ensure that your teams do not burn out, by setting examples, making rules for work-life balance and having open conversations about well-being.

It is also a cultural thing that Asians, and more so Indians, hesitate to pause and take a break or a well-entitled leave even though they deserve it. There is still a lot of guilt associated with leaders taking time off for fear of being seen as less competent. It is observed more if the leader is a woman. Over time, this mindset leads to being burdened with work all the time and feeling drained out. When you take a day off to rest, it doesn’t imply you’re shying away from work or being lazy, it just means you listened to your mind and body and put your well-being ahead of everything else. It’s only when you’re at peak performance levels that you can deliver your best and not otherwise. Encouraging your team to take breaks and stay healthy and happy removes the stigma associated with taking leaves and vacations.

(The author is a counsellor)