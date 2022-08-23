What life as an engineer can mean for girls

Engineering is an ever-changing and growing field. With so many excellent reasons to get engaged in this fascinating and varied field of study that has a variety of lucrative employment options, there are many reasons why women should do it.

Traditional gender roles are blurring, women can perform and pursue any role. When it comes to engineering, they are doing it with all their might and power. Women are capable of becoming great engineers; they have proved it time and again.

Engineers are attaining greatness by pushing the limits of what was once thought to be impossible. They are improving the lives of people while laying the foundation for a sustainable future. Women will have the chance to help create our future and benefit from the rewards that such a fulfilling career has to offer by making the business more accessible to them.

For a productive workplace and a healthy global society, diversity and balance are crucial. Women are highly valued and sought after as a minority in engineering due to the substantial gender imbalance in the workforce. Their knowledge of the subject matter will be valued in addition to their greater management skills.

The key to ensuring that both male and female viewpoints are taken into account during the design process is engaging women at every level of the process. This promotes diversity of thinking and results in better products. Productivity is higher when there is good gender equality in the workplace. There should definitely be a balance in any organisation. This is true not only for social advancement but also for the best business outcomes.

A learner has the opportunity to be creative by studying and working in engineering. It’s an opportunity to design, build, and develop innovative products and technology that effectively address contemporary issues in fresh, more effective ways. Additionally, they can work with experts from various fields and sectors to create creative, powerful work. With their work and dedication, they can inspire other women/girls to join this field. By opting for engineering majors, you can inspire the next generation and act as positive role models.

An engineering degree gives one the knowledge and abilities crucial to our way of life as the world continues to rely on technology. This provides you with the freedom to investigate a broad range of roles that will direct you toward your ideal position. Life as an engineer can also offer excellent flexibility because there are many chances for women in STEM to arrange their working hours to suit them.

Most importantly, there is no one telling you what to choose and what not. It is your responsibility to choose a career for yourself and make your presence felt with your achievements. There is no competition with anyone. Girls must compete with themselves in order to be better every day and make a way for themselves.

(The author is the pro-vice-chancellor of a Punjab-based university)