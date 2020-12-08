What makes one a good teacher?

A teacher affects eternity, he can never tell where his influence stops — Henry Adams.

I have always wondered ‘Who can be called an excellent teacher?’ Here I have listed down some of the important qualities a teacher must possess.

Knowledge: The most fundamental requirement for a good teacher is deep knowledge in his/her area of expertise. The knowledge has two aspects to it – the fundamental concepts and the latest developments in theory as well as practice. While most of the teachers are good at the fundamental concepts, being abreast with the latest developments concerning the subject they teach is equally important. Nobody can become a good teacher unless he or she is a good learner. Hence, a teacher should also be a continuous learner. A teacher can adopt a variety of methods like reading the latest publications, attending faculty development programmes, enrolling for online courses etc., to keep the learning process on.

Application of knowledge: Mere knowledge of theoretical concepts, without orientation to its practical applications, will not make one a good teacher. There are two levels at which a teacher integrates practical applications into his or her profession. First, by making the students understand and appreciate the practical applications of what is being taught. This can be done by quoting relevant examples while teaching, discussing case studies, making students engage in practical hands-on assignments, involving practitioners in course design and delivery etc. A teacher can ignite the inquisitiveness of students only by exhibiting how the concepts are put to practice. The second level is to engage in quality research, which is considered to be the litmus test of a teacher’s knowledge. Quality research not only results in publication, but also enriches the teaching as the teacher can bring practical applications from the research to the classroom discussion. The students, especially at post graduate level, can be involved in research projects, thus exposing them to real life applications.

Flexibility: Today the teachers are not confined only to teaching a particular course in an institution. They are also involved in conducting training programmes for a variety of audiences like industry practitioners, entrepreneurs, rural workforce, traders etc. Senior teachers also conduct faculty development programmes for other teachers. In all these cases, even though the teacher may be teaching the same subject, there is lot of difference in what the participants expect. While students are interested in the basic concepts, the entrepreneurs in a training programme may look forward to more practical applications and participants of a faculty development programme may be interested in teaching pedagogy and orientation towards research. A good teacher has to clearly understand the audience and design the contents and pedagogy suitable for them. This flexibility is an important aspect that a good teacher has to carefully develop.

Storytelling: As Gail Godwin said, ‘Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theatre’. The proof of good teaching is in delivery. In today’s world, where the distractions are many, generating interest in the participants and sustaining the same is the biggest challenge for a teacher. The ability to explain the toughest concepts in simple words that are understood by even a common man makes a teacher successful. A good teacher essentially turns out to be a storyteller because everyone likes stories. Can there be a better example for this, than all our epics, where the principles of philosophy are narrated through wonderful stories? Humour is another powerful arrow in the quiver of a teacher. Hence, a good teacher has to carefully develop a unique style of teaching that draws the learner’s attention.

Uncompromising commitment: A teacher’s commitment is expected to be above many other professions because teaching is considered to be a noble profession. Here the teacher is imparting knowledge, which is not a tradable commodity. A teacher is more committed to the students than to the institution because an institution is only a conduit between the learner and the teacher. The infrastructure, brand image, and all other support provided by an institution are undoubtedly significant. But the process of learning finally boils down to the teacher and the student. Hence, a good teacher must always focus on giving the best to the students.

One can never claim that one has become an excellent teacher, because the journey to perfection is never ending. However, every step in that direction is itself an achievement. Swami Vivekananda said, ‘The only true teacher is he who can immediately come down to the level of the student, and transfer his soul to the student’s soul and see through the student’s eyes and hear through his ears and understand through his mind. Such a teacher can really teach and none else’.

(The author is an associate professor at an institute of technology)