When a teacher plays favourites

Children regard their schools as their second home as teachers are part of the next level of parenting. We aptly believe the schooling phase teaches us many vital things. We learn about different subjects and facts, health, hygiene, communication, values and other traits required to lead a meaningful life.

Basically, teachers encourage students to face challenges and tackle any situation in life. Even though they teach us all these values, there is one aspect which some schools unknowingly practice — partiality and preferential treatment to some students as teachers have their favourites.

Teacher’s pet

A lucky few students — those cute, smart, clever and well-behaved ones—are accustomed to big smiles and open praises from their teachers. For others, though, it’s a half-hearted greeting and scarcely a glance. If asked, rarely would teachers admit, even to themselves, that they play favourites.

Although plainly visible for students to see, favouritism is often concealed by teacher beneath a veil of justifications such as “I don’t play favourites,” and “I just appreciate those with good behaviour so that others can emulate.”

Didn’t we learn at schools that everybody is equal and all should be given the same treatment? But at times the philosophy is not adopted in the classroom. Some trainers give special attention and care to certain students they like and do not want to appreciate other students or groom their innate talents. Most students love to participate in contests, shows etc., but teachers repeatedly select students who are good and are certain to win, after all, winning is a matter of prestige.

They refuse to give other so-called ‘average’ students a chance to participate, express or showcase their hidden talents. Every teacher ought to know that each and every student deserves an opportunity and should be judged without any bias. Students may not win and may fail, but a teacher should motivate them to try again and help them try till they succeed.

The not-so-brilliant students can be trained and mentored to take their performances to the next level. This may require patience and time, but the pace of development will be a rewarding journey to see a

student excel. Passing remarks, though casually, and uplifting clever students will demoralise other students, thereby lowering their self-esteem and denying them the motivation to perform better.

Favouritism may lead to someone questioning his or her capability and importance. If someone starts to feel inferior, he or she may start doubting his or her self-worth. Always choosing the smart ones is never a good deed because how can a teacher bring out the best from other students if they only set their eyes on the fast learners.

Teachers should try to understand every student and help them further rather than favour only a few. Teachers’ partiality is one of the reasons why some students cook up excuses for not going to school or for changing schools.

Students will be better off if teachers are open-minded, understanding and value their students’ opinions. It is natural for teachers to be drawn towards some students but a teacher must be wise enough to recognise those feelings and be witty and careful enough not to showcase their preferences in any special way towards any student. As long as a teacher has good classroom management skills giving attention to every pupil, there is no harm done. The goal of education is to bring out the best in every student.

Though initially, it is not as easy as it seems, teachers must pay attention to the needs of all their students. After all, teachers are regarded as the second parent; parents’ love and attention must be equally divided among their children — irrespective of the qualities of the child.

Teachers are the catalyst for change. Treating students fairly and constantly boosting their confidence will help mould a productive, effective and efficient person. It is a teacher’s role to educate children: make sure you do it well.