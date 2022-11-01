When unintended bias at workplace affects women

There was a recruitment drive to absorb the most suitable talents for the specific job profile. A female candidate walked through the doors with an elegant smile. She spread positive vibes throughout her conversations. Her persona was admirable. Some of the panel members believed that she was a suitable candidate for the role.

As she was newly married, the last question from the human resource member was subtly vexatious. He asked, “Are you planning on having children?”. Although women cannot be denied employment based on these criteria as per the labour laws, human resource departments have their own reasons for recruitment decisions.

According to Gender Development Index quoted by the United Nations University, published in 2016, there is a 27% gender pay gap in the corporate world. Although organisations claim that gender balancing is evident in the smaller groups, as groups are elevated to higher positions, the gender ratio becomes more evident. However, the infringement is mostly unconscious and neither of the parties is aware of it.

As we browse through the factual and empirical data, one can find the subtle interplay of gender bias and power politics. However, men or women are not conscious of these obscure factors in the path of gender neutralisation. The unconscious factors hindering the professional journey of women are listed below.

Cultural or biological construct

Nature vs nurture is one of the never-ending debates of humanity. These debates were extensive while constructing gender identity. The sociobiological paradigm infers that the traits of men and women are derived from their essence (sex). The masculine traits (adventurous, risk-taking, negotiating, and braveness), and feminine traits (affectionate, love, and caring) are unconsciously manifested in their feelings or behaviour. However, studies have proved that this is a stereotyped argument. Indeed, biology determines sex, but culture determines gender (May-June, 2018, HBR).

Commodification at workplace

Women are preferred for anchoring programs, event management and other branding roles. This is an often-reverberating expectation in the professional world. Indeed, there is a deep appreciation for this thought but unconsciously, aren’t they commodifying the identity of women reducing them to charming entities?

The cosmetic presentation of women has been deeply ingrained in hegemonic societies. Similar stereotypes have deepened into the workplace cultures wherein women are considered as a visual treat for men. Although these sensitivities are microscopic in nature, it gradually creates a power imbalance between men and women employees (Forbes India, May 2017).

Women living multiple realities

Women professionals have been gradually spreading their wings of freedom and excellence in the recent past and they have learned the ways of managing the VUCA Business World (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguity). However, women are also expected to fulfil the crucial responsibility of homemakers.

The corporate world realised the importance of hybrid work culture and presumed that women employees will benefit from the rearrangement. However, the survey report Women at work 2022: A Global Outlook (Deloitte) implies that women employees have been undergoing tremendous stress due to familial obligations and increasing workplace expectations after the implementation of hybrid work culture.

Unconscious biases

The construction of feminine and masculine identities has deepened and reemphasised in the human psyche. In response, the feminists’ intellectual and logical debates over patriarchal biases and their claim for gender-free workplaces received global acclaim. Organisations restructured their HR policies to de-genderise the roles and functions and promote equality.

However, the unconscious transactions between men and women employees reflect the stereotyped masculine or feminine qualities. The microaggressions against women in the workplace are still evident as women are restricted in career progression, employee engagement, talent management, and leadership pipeline.

Logo-centric biases

Linguistic signs or expressions play a crucial role in defining gender roles in organisations and these signs reflect the concealed notions of discrimination. The androcentric linguistic signs that dominated the universal conversations were a replica of gender bias. Due to intensified protests from feminists, organisations started embracing gender-inclusive language. The UNO’s System-wide Strategy on Gender Parity stipulates the strict implementation of gender-inclusive conversations or correspondence.

No doubt that women have been unfurling their wings from the cocoon of cultural, political, or social restrictions and soaring to greater heights of professional excellence. Besides, the phrases like gender equality, gender-neutrality, gender-inclusiveness, and women empowerment have been lofty words in use, but the reality is not encouraging. Organisations may have to redefine their human resources policies that can neutralise any sort of conscious or unconscious gender biases.