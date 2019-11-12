Why choose a career in Law?

It’s a simple question but the answer is not so simple. So, apart from the fact that a degree in law should appeal to those who wish to develop both abstract thinking and practical problem-solving, let’s first try to understand as to why it is important for one to study law?

First, Ignorantia juris non excusat is Latin for "ignorance of the law is no excuse". It is a legal principle holding that a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely because one was unaware of its content. This makes it necessary for every person in India and not just its citizens to make an effort to know and understand the law of the land. Lawyers are professionals who happen to know more and specialise in the field of law.

Second, there is an old saying which goes like this, if you only have three friends, make sure that one of them is a Lawyer, the other a Doctor and the last a Banker. Any normal person will require the services of these three professionals at some point in time even though we hope against it, and it is better to have someone who gives preference to your wellbeing rather than look at you as an ATM. Rather, why not be a lawyer yourself if you aren’t the other two.

Third, a degree in law can give one the skills to be a successful lawyer but also a successful producer, politician, manager, journalist, diplomat or police officer; a law degree equips you for almost any profession that requires intellectual strength combined with a practical approach to the world.

Fourth, Law is a professional course and helps you develop certain skills. Critical analysis, drafting of documents, research, argument and presentation and sharing of ideas.

Fifth, social engineering is based on the theory that laws are created to shape the society and regulate the people’s behaviour. It is an attempt to control the human conduct through rules. Therefore, studying law helps one understand as to how the society functions.

If you have read through the importance of law, then probably it shows your interest in law and in that case, let’s look into the plethora of opportunities available to a student of law (In the legal field you shall remain a student for life)

Litigation is one option that comes to everybody’s mind. Not the only option but sure is the most favourite amongst Law students. It’s not all that high drama churned out by Bollywood but litigation does involve drafting a story (pun intended), producing it and finally you get to play it in front of a judge, and guess what, you get paid for it. Top lawyers in India charge lakhs for each appearance that they make. A former Union Minister and a practicing advocate charged a litigant, north of ten lakhs per appearance in a court of law. Plus you get to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the rich and famous.

If you rather prefer a more stable life and not the rush of being handed a fresh new case, there’s a lot of opportunity in the corporate sector. With the boom in the corporate sector in the last few years, there’s an increased demand for legal professionals for safeguarding the legality of commercial transactions, representing companies and advising corporate employees of their legal rights and duties. The objective is to look into investigations, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, contract matters and international trade issues. Legal professionals may be hired full time with a fixed pay or hired on contract basis but never the less maintains a steady pay.

Teaching is another option available to Law students. With many choosing to opt for litigation or the corporate sector, there is a dearth of quality professors especially in Law colleges except may be in premier institutions where practicing advocates may take up teaching as a part time vocation. This is exactly why many colleges are in search for good teachers and are willing to pay sumptuously. If you got the right temperament and are not willing to take up the rigours of Court procedures and also looking for fixed working hours, this may be for you.

Another option available to only lawyers, is Judiciary. Only a practicing lawyer with the required years of experience in a court of Law is eligible to become a Judge. A highly powerful, responsible and respected position which requires you to adjudicate disputes. However, this demands a thorough understanding of Law and the ability to critically analyse a law in order to interpret what the law is trying to convey.

The Indian Army recruits soldiers to fight India’s battles but not many know that they recruit Law students to fight legal battles. Law graduates in the age group of 21 to 27 are put through a rigourous testing procedure and once selected you can rise up the ranks to the post of Judge Advocate General which is held by a major general who is the legal and judicial chief of the Army. As a member of the Indian Army’s JAG Branch, you are required to provide legal help to the military in all aspects, in particular advising the presiding officers on military law and you get to do all this while in uniform. You get to serve your nation while pursuing your passion for Law. What more can one ask for?

There is also the option to work with the Government which is in need of Legal scholars to research, advice and help formulate policies, rules, regulations and laws while ensuring that it abides by the Constitution of India.

Finally, there is politics. Many of our politicians including some of our Prime Ministers and Presidents have been Lawyers. Law gives them the flexibility to involve themselves in politics and return back to the profession as and when they choose. This kind of flexibility is not offered by other professions. Law also gives you the backing and training required to understand the framework of law, functioning of the Parliament and most importantly, law making. The other reason why Lawyers make excellent Politicians is that they have been practicing the art of debating and convincing people their entire career and Politics is nothing more.

The last question or doubt that many students have is that, is Masters/Post graduation required in Law. If the desire is to get into litigation, then Masters won’t be of much assistance and you would also end up losing another year which could have been utilised in gaining experience. However, in certain fields such as Finance, International Human Rights, Environmental law, International agreements etc. specialising can be of help. Teaching does demand a Master’s degree and some Companies may give preference to one with more training.

(The writer is an advocate)