Why youngsters choose international learning

There is an eclectic mix of opinions when it comes to pursuing education abroad, especially in the context of Indian students. One of the biggest reasons for students to pursue education in foreign countries is the exposure to opportunities and support that they receive from institutions.

The research infrastructure is also not as advanced as countries abroad.

This is not because India lacks funds, but the allocated funds are not utilised for research purposes. Meeting diverse people is another reason students plan to study abroad.

Oftentimes, students tend to learn from others’ experiences. This enhances the quality of education. They are immersed in a totally different environment, and the enriching experience enables them to see and do things that they wouldn’t expect. They also get an opportunity to see their culture through somebody else’s eyes.

Then, there is also the element of choice. For instance, Indian students don’t have a distinct choice in engineering. The top-notch institutes in India offer seats to students based on the ranks they get in the ultra-competitive national entrance tests. There is a variety of courses that students can choose from and an abundance of opportunities and this truly enables them to pursue their dreams.

The system of education is also not very flexible. Students often don’t have the choice to explore their interests and switching programmes is usually looked down upon. This puts a lot of pressure on the students, especially when they are just starting their educational journey.

Deterrents

Affordability is one of the biggest deterrents for students to study abroad. Not a lot of Indian families can bear the exorbitant fees that students must pay when they decide to study abroad. Even when students take educational loans, the interest rates are so massive that they are stuck in a vicious debt cycle.

Another demerit is the retention of talent. A large cohort of talented students leaving their country to study can be detrimental to the country’s growth. Usually, students who pursue their higher education abroad don’t return to India and plan to settle in a different country. These students are valuable assets who would have contributed to the Indian economy if they were to remain in India.

This year’s budget allows for a skill development ecosystem and due industry linkages, internationalisation of education and the promised Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGV) to generate employment. If the priorities and ideas portrayed in the budget are achieved, our universities will be of global standards and the retention of talent within the country will increase.

To conclude, education is what a student makes out of it. Students go abroad because the Indian education system is changing at a slow pace. It also comes down to an individual’s choice and preferences.

(The author is a professor at a university in Bengaluru)