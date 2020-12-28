With a student visa, you can work part-time in many countries

Dear Madam,

I am a final year BBA student specialising in Marketing. I wish to pursue a career in the same field. Would it be advisable to pursue a master's degree (MSc/MIM Marketing) overseas? Or would it be more prudent to find an entry level job and pursue an MBA after a few years of work experience?

Harsh Pavan Dodla

Dear Harsh,

Finding jobs now may be a bit of a challenge. I would recommend you pursue an MSc in a course like Marketing Management, Marketing, Communications and Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, Luxury Brand Management etc. This is a one year programme in UK universities. You are allowed to stay back in the country for two years after completion of your studies. So, that gives you ample time to find yourself a job and gain some international work experience. UK universities have resumed functioning since September 2020. Another option is Master's in Management in New Zealand. Their programme is also for a duration of one year with the same fees as in UK. The government of New Zealand gives you a three-year post-study work visa.

As far as finances go, be prepared to spend Rs 20 lakh for one year’s tuition and living expenses in both these countries. With a student visa, you will be allowed to work for 20 hours during week days and 40 hours during weekends and holidays in the UK and New Zealand. The universities I recommend for these courses in the UK are Kings College London, University of Westminster London, Regents University London, University of Leeds, Lancaster, Nottingham Trent University and University of Warwick. In New Zealand, I recommend University of Canterbury, University of Otago and Victoria University. For admission to any university in both these countries you need to take up the IELTS academic test which is a very basic English language test.

Dear Madam,

My daughter will be completing her Class 12 in Arts and wants to pursue a degree in culinary arts in the US. Please suggest some universities. What will be the fees and what are the job opportunities?

Lopa Somanna

Dear Lopa,

Johnson and Wales College of Culinary Arts, Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, Le Cordon Bleu, Institute of Culinary Education, Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Kendall College of Culinary Arts, Institute of Culinary Education, New England Culinary Institute, Pennsylvania College of Technology are some of the popular culinary schools in the US. Most of these culinary schools offer internships and placements. Tuition fees could be in the range of USD 35,000 to 60,000 per year. Careers in the culinary arts include baking and pastry chefs, catering, executive chefs, personal chefs, wine sommeliers, restaurant consultant, food designer and stylist, dieticians and nutritionists etc.

Dear Madam,

I completed BE in Automobile Engineering in 2018. I have been working in a multinational company for the past two years. I want to do my master's in the UK in Motorsport Engineering and eventually hope to work in a Formula 1 team. Is this plan realistic and worth spending for? If I do not land a suitable job in the UK even after two years, will my master's have any value and will it help me get a high-paying job in India?

A student

Dear Student,

Cranfield University, Oxford Brookes University, University of Bolton, Brunel University and University of Southampton are known for motorsports. As far as the current times go, Covid pandemic is not peculiar to one country. The entire world is going through this uncertain time. But the worst is over and we are going to see things improving from now on. Please don’t put your dreams and plans on hold. Continue to focus on the bigger picture of getting an education in a field of your choice. As far as the job market goes, in India or abroad, if you are good at what you do, there should be no stopping you!