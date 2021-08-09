With crucial choices, opt for ‘slow thinking’

Dear Founder: Congratulations for taking the plunge—for committing to work full-time on that startup concept you’ve been pursuing.

As a first-time founder, you’ve probably heard lots of conventional wisdom about what makes for a great entrepreneur. While this advice is mostly sound, following it blindly might actually boost your odds of failing. If you read books and blogs that offer encouragement to first-time founders like you, you’ll see five points emphasised repeatedly:

1. Go for It! Great entrepreneurs seize opportunity. Moving fast, they trust their instincts and avoid paralysis from over-analysis. Competing with big corporations while lacking their resources, entrepreneurs had better be nimble—like the first mammals, scrambling to avoid a dinosaur’s stomp.

But a bias for action may tempt you to cut corners and launch too quickly. A pre-launch exploration phase is critical: That’s when you do the research needed to identify unmet customer needs and consider alternative solutions for satisfying them. If you are champing at the bit to build and sell and you skip this upfront research, your first product may miss the mark.

2. Be Persistent! Entrepreneurs face constant setbacks. Products have glitches or are delayed. Rivals and regulators spring unwanted surprises. Prospective customers, investors, and employees repeatedly say “No, thanks!” But entrepreneurs just dust themselves off and go back at it; they’re steadfast and resilient.

However, if determination turns into obstinacy, you may not see the need to pivot. Doubling down on a losing hand, you’ll burn through your capital and hasten your venture’s demise.

3. Bring the Heat! Like determination, your passionate desire to “make a dent in the universe” can sustain you through a startup’s inevitable struggles. Moreover, it can be a beacon for employees, investors, and partners you’ll need to turn your dream into reality.

But excitement can also translate into brashness, resulting in the erroneous conviction that you’ve already divined the right solution to a crucial problem, so there’s no need for upfront research. Because we are wired to see what we want to see, you may once again not grasp the need to pivot.

4. Grow! Growth feels great: it’s how many entrepreneurs keep score. And it’s a magnet for talented employees and top-flight investors.

On the other hand, your zeal for expansion may coax you to launch your product before you truly understand customer needs and how to meet them. And, rapid growth puts added pressure on employees and partners. Hypergrowth can lead to product quality problems and customer service gaffes—and to spiraling costs, as you aim to reverse the damage.

5. Be Scrappy! Facing resource constraints, entrepreneurs must conserve cash by being thrifty. But if your venture cannot execute because your team lacks crucial skills, you’ll have to decide whether to recruit new employees with the right stuff. If these candidates are expensive, a frugal founder might pass on hiring them.

So, you should follow the conventional advice—most of the time. You should be scrappy, passionate, and persistent—most of the time. You should move decisively and put a laser-like focus on your top priorities, including growth—most of the time.

In other words, you should view these principles less as gospel and more as a tool for making decisions when the stakes are low, or on those rare occasions when you must make a split-second, high-stakes decision and you just don’t have enough time to assess the tradeoffs thoroughly.

Complex decisions that can, if bungled, boost your odds of failure—for example, shifting from exploring to expanding; pivoting; or hiring experts—should not be made according to simple rules. Rather, you should weigh your options and tradeoffs deliberately. In particular, be careful with the widely held presumption that entrepreneurs should trust and follow their gut instincts.

Under the pressure of bet-the-company decisions, your gut will be wracked by strong emotions—and that can obscure the right move. Sleep on these decisions—maybe for two nights. Then, write up your analysis of options and tradeoffs, and share it with team members and investors. I truly believe that with crucial choices, what Nobel Prize–winning economist Daniel Kahneman calls “slow thinking” will boost your odds of survival.

Good luck!

(The author is a professor at Harvard Business School and the author of ‘Why startups fail’ published by Penguin Random House, from which this letter is adapted)