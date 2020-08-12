Xebia partners with TIET to introduce new course

Xebia Academy Global, the education business unit of Xebia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, to introduce specialisation for its Computer Science Engineering students in the areas of software development and automation, Cloud Engineering and DevOps for the academic session 2020-21. Under this collaboration, Xebia will support TIET as its industry partner and help in curriculum design and development, creating study modules containing high-quality industry-specific content, and strengthening the faculty by building a team of competent educators through teach the educator programme. Apart from imparting industry-specific technical knowledge, Xebia will also facilitate the placement of graduating students.

With this partnership, Xebia Academy Global also introduces its unique state-of-the-art digital learning platform, Instruqt- A challenge-driven learning platform. Designed with byte-sized learning content, Instruqt will help students learn in real-world scenarios with real technology and infrastructure. Through this learning platform, students will also be able to access the e-books and get live mentorship support from the Xebia experts and practitioners.

“We see this partnership as a step towards providing our students with better opportunities in their careers. We wanted to build a strong foundation for our students with the latest technology trends. This collaboration with Xebia is to strengthen our students’ capabilities and equip them with the knowledge of the latest technology to make them industry-ready,” said Prof Prakash Gopalan, director of TIET.

“Modern enterprises are looking to strengthen their IT capabilities with a workforce skilled in emerging technologies, and this has increased the demand for professionals who are proficient in new-age tools and systems - one such very strong emerging concept is Development Operations (DevOps),” said Rituraaj Juneja, Chief Industry Engagement Officer of TIET.

The course is designed for computer science engineering students specialising in Cloud and DevOps. It is one step towards upskilling the students for future employment opportunities. The curriculum comprises course materials (e-books), assignments, case studies, Industry projects and training sessions, and will be piloted under the specific guidelines and expertise of Xebia’ s DevOps practitioners along with the learned faculty from TIET.

“Our focus at Xebia has been to strengthen the industry-academic alliances and help improve employability in students by training them on emerging technologies. Our collaboration with TIET only fortifies our belief in our course design and approach towards industry-specific training education. We aim to hire students from this programme, provide them internship and placement support to make them a part of our future workforce,” said Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia.

With businesses increasingly turning towards digital transformation, the future workforce will have to be equipped with the new emerging technologies to be able to land promising jobs and careers. This collaboration focuses on providing students with industry-specific education with experiential learning and real-time training. This is aimed to provide students at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology an opportunity to learn new-age skills and empower them to face the future with confidence.