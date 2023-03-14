You’re a pro. Now, how to be a thought leader?

Have you noticed that there are specialists in various fields who are as familiar as film stars or cricket players? They could be doctors, psychologists or scientists. Even if they are unrelated to your field, you would be able to recognise them anywhere.

They have new ideas and fresh points of view on several topics. They could even have a contrary opinion to the generally held belief. These people could be called “key opinion leaders”. There are patterns that make these key opinion leaders successful.

‘Escaping’ the ‘gravity’

When the complexities of human activity and commerce increased, it led to the formation of power structures which could be called societies or guilds, such as a guild of merchants, sailors etc. These societies used their influence to help their members.

Rapid progress in the fields of philosophy, science and technology made these associations found it more difficult to align themselves with the changes in society as well as the pioneers of these associations. Such associations give you a sense of belonging, but the power structure does not usually allow you to challenge a convention.

Take the example of Alfred Wegener who pioneered the continental drift theory and never found acknowledgement when he was alive. Similarly, Gregor Mendel, who laid the foundations for genetics, never found acceptance for his theories until several decades after his death.

These key opinion leaders were unable to break free from the gravitational and frictional pull of society. Borrowing a concept from physics, free thought needs a minimum speed called “escape velocity” to escape the gravitational and frictional forces of associations and societies.

Since the early 2000s, improvements in communication meant that leaders of their fields can connect with other experts and the general public with a lot of ease. Today, you have better chances of being a key opinion leader in the modern world than 100 years ago.

These communication platforms allowed experts to build a community that consists of enthusiasts of a subject. A psychologist could connect with the public interested in psychology using YouTube or Instagram.

Probably this was the beginning of the time when key opinion leaders could reach out to the general public. Else his authority would be limited to only an institute or a university.

Here are four things that can help you be an opinion leader.

Being F.A.T.

The acronym F.A.T. stands for “following authority and transparency”. Let us take an example to understand this concept. If someone has a million followers but has no authority to speak on a topic then he could be just an influencer. If someone has authority but is not transparent to share her learning then she cannot be a key opinion leader. So in order to be a key opinion leader you need to have all three elements.

Effective point of view

The ability to provide a unique perspective different from the herd is very important. This point of view could be contrarian, avant-garde or something that sticks to the core basics.

As an example, Warren Buffet advises the basics of trading. He is practical enough to suggest that you can do better by clearing credit card loans than investing. If you are challenging the status quo, a demonstration which is empirical or analytical is a good place to begin.

Escaping revenue stream

If your only income is from being a lawyer, then you are bound to follow the bar council’s do’s and don’ts with greater devotion. However, if you are having other sources of income, the need to reconfirm others’ beliefs, rules and regulations reduces to a large extent.

Being rebellious and unconventional is difficult if you have a single source of income unless you are a sportsperson or a rockstar.

Linking two different streams

People who have achieved “escape velocity” are those who have gained a lot by connecting two streams. Their competence in these streams enables them to create something of value. Scott Adams of Dibert fame is a businessman and cartoonist. He has connected both of them to create a new voice. He is in a place where he can overthrow conventional themes.

You can choose the channels according to your capability. Suniel Shetty, who has a business background, is on Linkedin because he believes it connects with corporates in a way other film stars can’t. A person who is polymorphic has more chances of success than a monomorphic person.

Creating content, being present

Naval Ravikant, a venture capitalist and a thought leader based in the US, has said that coding and content creation will be the most important thing going forward. People who want to enter the zone of escape velocity will have to consistently showcase their presence across digital media.

Transparency

People who follow you for knowledge expect you to share your learnings with transparency. They would want to learn from your failures and not just your success. So you should be honest with what you share.

In a knowledge economy, opinion leaders are at the apex of the pyramid economically and socially. However, as fast as technology is today, It takes decades of hard work to establish yourself as a thought leader. If you are consistent, it will take you there.

(The author is a management consultant)