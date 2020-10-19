Your resume should outline all your achievements

Dear Madam,

I am in the third year of BE (E&C). I wish to do MS in Germany and I am working on my profile. By when should one finish the IELTS exam and look for scholarships? Also, can I do it myself or should I consult a counsellor?

Priyanka

Dear Priyanka,

The universities in Germany generally have two intakes in a year — Winter (September/October) and Summer (March/April). The application window for the winter session opens around March and closes by July 15 while for the summer session, it opens around September and closes by January 15. The application procedure should start at least a year before the commencement of the actual session. It is important to find a good counsellor who will help you with the entire process from start to finish. If you want to apply on your own, then start researching universities, apply for scholarships through DAAD, take the GRE and IELTS or TOEFL test, write a strong letter of intent (statement of purpose), prepare an impressive resume that outlines all your achievements both academic and extra-curricular, work on research projects, internships etc. If you are really keen on Germany being your destination for future studies and stay back options, please enroll into a good German institute like Goethe and learn the German language. Although the course would be taught in English, knowledge of the local language will be an added credential on your application.

Dear Madam,

I am currently in the final year of Bachelor's in Aviation Management. I was searching for job or internship opportunities in airports or in airlines but couldn’t find any. Is it possible to do internship abroad? Particularly with an international airport or with a good airline?

Bhimeshwara

Dear Bhimeshwara,

If you are a student, the best way to get into an internship programme is through the college where you are currently studying. Due to the pandemic, it is not going to be easy getting an internship opportunity abroad. Most borders are still closed. Generally, colleges offering such courses will have their own tie ups with organisations and airlines. Alternatively, you may check with companies that help place students for internships.