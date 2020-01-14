A feeling of bliss at Mangaluru’s beaches

The peace and tranquillity that beaches offer is unmatchable and they are no wonder the best getaway. For those living in coastal areas, beaches are undoubtedly one of those spots commonly visited for an enjoyable and peaceful time.

Beautifully wedged between the azure Arabian Sea on one side and the towering Western Ghats on the other, Mangaluru, the bustling port city of Karnataka, cocoons within its limits many spectacular beaches.

Panambur beach

With its golden sand, swaying palm groves, and picturesque sunsets, the beaches here are a big draw and they boost the city’s tourism. With its immaculate clean sands, azure blue waters and breathtaking view of the sea, the Panambur beach, which is 10 km from the city centre, is one of the most popular and cleanest beaches of coastal Karnataka.

The word ‘Panam’ is defined as ‘money’ and ‘Ur’ in the native language means village. Since this beach has been a source of livelihood for many, it is known as Panambur.

Apart from providing exciting facilities like various water sports, boating, dolphin viewing, camel and horse riding, the beach also hosts kite festivals, beach festivals, boat races, angling competitions, sand sculpting contests and air shows at frequent intervals.

The beach is run and maintained by a private enterprise, the Panambur Beach Tourism

Development Project, that ensures that the beach is properly maintained, is clean and safe so as to attract visitors in large numbers and create awareness among the public about the need to keep our beaches clean so as to preserve our nature and maintain ecological balance.

Tannirbhavi beach

This beach has a surreal setting. It can be reached by detour from NH 66 after the Kuloor bridge or by crossing the Gurupur (also called Phalguni River)River at Sultan Bathery in the city by a ferry. The spectacular beach is lined by tall pine trees which provide the much-needed shade for beach-goers. The numerous shacks of eateries at the approach of the beach offer local food. The crowd here is far less as compared to Panambur, offering idyllic seclusion and solitude that are much needed for city folks. It is an ideal spot for picnics as there are two major attractions near the beach — Tannirbhavi Tree Park and Sultan Bathery.

Someshwara beach

Away from the din and chaos of the city, this beach exudes beauty, calmness, serenity and everything that describes nature at its best. Though it is just outside the city in the village of Someshwara, this beach has a big, flat rock on the shore where people climb and relax to enjoy the nice breeze that blows.

The views from the rock that divides the beach into two is breathtaking. To the north side of the beach lies the historical Somnath Temple which was constructed during the rule of famous queen, Abbakka Devi.

Here, apart from this, the soothing sunset and the spectacular view of the Arabian Sea makes this beach a must-visit destination on one’s itinerary. To go to this beach, take the Kerala highway and turn towards Ullal and at Ullal’s Abbakka Devi circle take a left to proceed for a few kilometres. There are few small resorts, like the Hermit Crab beach resort, punctuated in its vicinity.

Ullal beach

Ullal is hardly 15 km from Mangaluru and its beach is right next to its Abbaka Circle, the town centre. Ullal beach mesmerises its visitors with a panoramic view of an extensive coastline and the majestic Arabian Sea. The entire coastline of this beach is flanked by tall, lush, and dense palm trees.

The Ullal beach festival draws people from all over Mangaluru. Swimming on Ullal beach is not recommended as the sea turns choppy most of the time. Beaches offer great solace. The gentle waves lapping at your feet is indeed a beautiful feeling one can experience as you walk on these beaches.