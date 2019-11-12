Ahoy! kids aboard

Planning and packing for a vacation can be tough but what’s more stressful is travelling with your kids. You may be looking forward to the trip, but the question is — will they enjoy the trip as much as you would?

Kids nowadays get petrified if they have to leave the comforts of their home — their prime companions being TV and internet — and if, as a parent, giving them a break from that is the primary reason for you to take a vacation, read on as some holiday destinations in India are indeed perfect for children.

While letting parents unwind at ease, if these places can teach the kids a lesson or two about our rich and expansive culture, then the trip will be enjoyable and fulfilling. Here are five destinations that score high on all accounts:



Udaipur Lake Palace



Toy train, Darjeeling



Darjeeling

Darjeeling tops the list as the beautiful hill station's picturesque snow-capped mountains and lush green tea gardens are a big draw for adults while for the kids, the toy train offers the allure of a joy ride. As the train meanders through Darjeeling and chugs into Batasia Loop near Ghoom Station, one can enjoy the panoramic view of Darjeeling as well as the snow peaks of Kanchenjunga. The Rangeet Velley ropeway ride also offers breathtaking views. Chowrasta Mall, the main hub of the hill town is always buzzing with activity as it is a shopper's delight and has plenty of eateries offering authentic fare.

Things to do: Visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Tiger Hill, Peace Pagoda

Rameswaram

Situated off the coast, Rameswaram is connected with mainland India through the Pamban Bridge, an engineering marvel that evokes awe. Each place in Rameswaram has a story related to Ramayana and this is what makes this place even more surreal and interesting. Dhanushkodi, the abandoned town at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island can be quite intriguing for kids. The town was destroyed during the 1964 cyclone and remains uninhabited in its aftermath. According to the Ramayana, this is where Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's army of monkeys built a rock bridge to Sri Lanka to rescue Ram's wife Sita from the clutches of Ravan. In 2004, the tsunami in the Indian Ocean caused the sea off the coast of Dhanushkodi to briefly recede more than 1,000 feet, exposing the submerged part of the town. Take a walk down the white sand beach which is mostly deserted. Former President Abdul Kalam's two-storeyed house on Mosque Street is very popular with tourists. Need more reasons to visit this eerie town?

Things to do: Jeep safari to Dhanushkodi, visit Fishermen Village, stop by Pamban Bridge to enjoy the view. Visit Ariaman and Vallinokkam beaches.



Majuli Island



Majuli Island

Majuli in Assam offers the best experience as it is India’s largest river island. With a whole new culture, it offers an opportunity to step out from the ordinary and embrace the richness that the land has to offer. It is a natural paradise in the middle of the Brahmaputra River which will probably get eroded soon due to floods. The only way to reach the island is by a ferry from Jorhat. This riverine island is full of nature, wildlife and untouched villages. Even Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who visited the island recently, were amazed by the Assamese traditional Bihu dance and the ancient art of handloom weaving by the Assamese tribals. The masks made here are also very famous.

Things to do: Bird watching, bicycle tour, take a lesson in weaving, and try out some masks.

Udaipur

The 'Venice of East' or the 'City of Lakes', call it what you want... Udaipur never disappoints as it is a melting pot of culture and history. The Lake Palace is an architectural wonder as it is situated on the island of Jag Niwas in Lake Pichola and can be viewed from the outside. The boat ride to the palace is unmissable as meandering through the serene lake offers time with nature. The Udaipur Museum on the other hand offers a peek into the great cultural background of our history. The light and sound show at the Udaipur Museum is a delight for children.

Things to do: Visit Lake Pichola, Vintage Car Museum

Hampi

This is a must as children get a glimpse of the culture of India and its lost glory. Not for nothing is it counted among one of the World Heritage Sites. Children deserve to see what has captivated travellers from all over the world for centuries. Taking a ride around Hampi in an autorickshaw is extremely enjoyable as most of them have 'Don’t worry, be Hampi' written on them! The Vithala Temple complex has the famous Stone Chariot which is actually a shrine dedicated to Garuda. The massive sculpture of

Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s escort, was once seated atop the chariot but it is empty today. The iconic architectural wonder from the Vijayanagara Empire is no wonder a major tourist attraction. Known for its heritage treks, Hampi is best done on foot or the 'tuk-tuk'. The Queen's Bath, Virupaksha Temple,

Yantrodharaka Hanuman Temple, atop a hill, the underground Prasanna Virupaksha Temple and Hampi Bazaar are a must-see here.

Things to do: Trek to the Hemakuta Hill for an astounding view of the sprawling ruins and to watch the sunrise and sunset; visit Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple where the figure of Lord Narasimha sits on a coil of a snake with seven heads in a yoga position; don't miss the Monolith Bull and Lotus Mahal.

So what are you waiting for kids? Help your parents plan your next vacation!