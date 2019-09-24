App for motorcyclists launched

Recky, an app for motorcyclists, was launched recently and is the idea of ace two-wheeler rallyist CS Santosh.

Recky is a feature-rich app that focuses on simplifying the user experience and making it affordable and accessible for developing countries.

The app allows you to take pictures in-app along your ride and automatically drops markers for where the pictures were taken. These pictures show up once your ride is complete. The app provides the user vital information along with dark, light, topography and satellite map-views for free.

Other features include record your ride, experience the ride, explore rides, get directions, pin-point directions, elevation, top speed and distance. The app will ensure the data is not shared and the app does not track the rider until the user opts to record the activity.