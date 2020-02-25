Colourful fantasies, memorable experiences

Characterised by multi-storey glass skyscrapers and a thriving economic culture, Singapore reveals its softer and livelier side through Sentosa. Though I had heard much about the island resort from my traveller friends and had excitedly (and unabashedly) googled for photos of the place before I landed there for a short trip, nothing prepared me for the actual experience.

Located at the central region of Singapore, it is hard to believe Sentosa was once a failed military fortress built by the British in the 1800’s — the place is now ode to Singaporean ingenuity with its mix of lush green foliage and world class facilities. I was there for two days and managed to cover a fair bit of the tourist attractions. Singapore has now put in place enhanced precautionary measures and an ‘Orange’ level alert for COVID-19, but these leisure offerings simply shouldn’t be missed, no matter when you go there.

Cable car

Singapore’s only cableway has welcomed over 57 million riders since it first began operations in 1974. The Cable car Sky Network has six stations on two lines that offer breathtaking 360 degree views of blue waters, a forest, the entire island and even a cruise bay! It has a dining option (with an extensive menu) and is also the perfect setting to pop the question to your partner. Cable car rates are S$ 35 (adult) and S$ 25 (child). Dining prices are S$ 65/person.

Faber Peak

About 100 metres above sea level, Faber Peak is among the most Instagram-worthy spots you will see. With spectacular views of sunsets and a glittering skyline, it also has one of the six official Merlions in Singapore. The wall murals surrounding the peak offer you a glimpse of the city’s history and multi-cultural nature. It also houses the Dusk restaurant and bar, with European cuisine, curated wines and vantage views.

Faber Peak sits atop Mount Faber, Singapore’s second oldest park and home to heritage trees and unique wildlife. It also connects to Henderson Waves, the city’s highest pedestrian bridge, shaped like an undulating wave. Before you head there, do make a stop at Arbora for a hilltop dining experience. I especially loved their pasta and fresh pressed juices. Don’t forget to ring the Poland’s Bells of Happiness to be blessed with luck and happiness. Stay till evening and you can also catch their multimedia night show ‘Miraculous 2’. Faber Peak also has special venues such as The Ballroom and The Garden which offer beautiful settings for weddings and corporate events.



A view of ‘Wings of Time’.



Wings of Time

Think of a show where the beach is the stage and water is the canvas — that’s Wings of Time! It is an award-winning multi-sensory night show combining water, laser and fireworks

where 3D projection mapping and lasers fuse with giant water jets to tell the adventures of Shahbaz, a pre-historic creature. Ticket prices are S$ 18 and S$ 23.

Madame Tussauds

Take a selfie with Tom Cruise or appear on Oprah Winfrey’s show or dance with Varun Dhavan — Madame Tussauds Singapore has wax lookalikes of a host of Hollywood and Bollywood stars, along with popular sportpersons and politicians.

S.E.A. and Universal Studios

Keep aside an entire day for a tour of the famed Universal Studios, which has 28 rides, shows, and multiple attractions in seven themed zones. Be prepared to be awed at S.E.A. Aquarium, the second largest in the world and home to hundreds of thousands of marine animals. Catch a Manta Ray feeding session, walk in a glass tunnel with sharks swimming above you or even have a sleepover for an immersive experience.

Bus tour

The Sentosa Island Bus Tour takes you on a two-hour guided journey through the island’s key attractions. Catch a glimpse of Sentosa Cove, a luxurious residential enclave with its own yachting club, and a stroll along the 11-storey high Skywalk to reach Fort Siloso, the last preserved fortress in Singapore. If you are scared of heights, don’t worry. The sturdy cemented pathway inspires a feeling of confidence.

Packages

One Faber Group, an autonomous subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation, offers attraction packages for guests booking through their ticket counters or online at 1fabergroup.com/rws. You can combine two or more attractions to save up to 20 per cent on what you would normally pay for individual ticket prices. So a combo of unlimited rides in the Cable Car and admissions to S.E.A. will cost S$ 73 for an adult and S$ 55 for a child. There are other combos you can choose from.

Places to stay

Choose from the Outpost Hotel, an upscale accommodation solely for adults, Village Hotel, which offers an experiential stay for families or The Barracks Hotel, where you get to stay in heritage, colonial buildings. There is Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art facilities, a well-stocked minibar and complimentary access to gigantic pools — it’s a tough task to leave this world of luxury behind at the end of your trip.