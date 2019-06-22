Exploring Turkey on foot

Seema Bhide, 53, the co-founder of an adventure holiday company, has always loved trekking on off-the-beaten paths.

And when she heard about the Carian Trail, Turkey’s longest coastal hiking route that was curated in 2013, she knew her next course.

After all, the 850-km-long path promised less-explored regions, views of the Mediterranean and the Aegean Seas, vignettes of village life, stops at historical places, and the vibrant geography of the land. She, along with two other women trekkers, recently covered a total of 60 km of the sectioned, waymarked trail over a period of six days, clocking in 10-13 km every day. Here’s a panorama of her journey:

Which part of the Carian Trail did you cover?

The Carian Trail passes through varied landscapes in five different sections: Bozburun Peninsula, Datça Peninsula, Gulf of Gokova, Carian Hinterland and Mugla Environs. We trekked the landscape of Bozburun Peninsula. It is an unexplored region and a true gateway to the Aegean culture.



Marmaris trail



Take us through the landscape you saw...

Our trek was through landscapes such as pine forests, scrubs, meadows, coastline twists and turns, and ruins. It’s amazing how they have managed to preserve the stone-paved roads, caravan routes, houses, ruins, agricultural lands, cisterns and harbours with features mirroring those of the past.

There were stunning views of the coastline throughout the trek. Elsewhere, the route was covered with white flowers. It was like walking on a carpet of flowers. Stone-paved roads, beaches of beauty, authentic villages, Neolithic wall paintings, Hellenistic temples, ancient cities and olive groves abound here.

You ended each day at the local ‘pensions’ (guesthouses). What authentic cuisines did you enjoy?

Yes, it was one of the most relaxing parts of the trail. The pensions were hospitable. We would wake up to a wonderful Turkish breakfast spread. We were served authentic Turkish dishes like kofte, menemen, borek, meze, and of course, lots of baklavas (dessert).



Bozburun Peninsula



What is the most engaging interaction you had with the locals?

Our trail also passed through some remote villages, where we were served local authentic food. We interacted with the locals over meals and learnt about their culture. Everyone we met were welcoming.

You even befriended a dog, who joined you... Tell us more.

Yes, a local dog followed us from one village to the other, and became our new companion! He also trekked with us for 10-13 km. It was with a heavy heart that we had to let him go at the end since he was not ready to leave our side.

What other places should one consider visiting near this trail?

Marmaris, a resort town, is one of the most beautiful Turkish destinations on the Mediterranean coast. The coastline is strung with beaches and marinas, trendy cocktail bars and restaurants. As you head south of the town, the population decreases, and the Aegean journey begins. It was like two different worlds.

The Bozburun area retains its identity with the heavy local accent, hospitable locals, scenic villages, the coastline twists and turns, and views that look out towards islands and the seaside.

Can you describe the Aegean Sea?

We could see the sea change colours throughout the trail. There were parts where we walked on the beach. The waters were crystal-clear. On the last day, we enjoyed a boat ride on the Aegean Sea. The water was calm and the experience surreal.

How did you prepare mentally and physically for the journey?

I have always loved the outdoors. I have been going on a few short hikes and sometimes cycling every year. Activities like swimming, short cycling trips and walking always help! I am also careful about what I eat. Nutrient-rich foods, especially proteins and calcium — like nuts and lots of green vegetables.

What are the travel essentials for this hike?

Wearing comfortable clothes and footwear is important. Wear non-skid, deep-treaded, high-ankle trekking shoes and full-sleeves t-shirts and thermal body warmers. Carry a rucksack with rain cover and UV-protection sunglasses.