Gokak: a perfect holiday destination

Surrounded by prolific ranges of mountains on one side and by black soil on the other side, Gokak is situated about 70 km away from Belagavi district. It’s located at the juncture of two prominent rivers: Ghataprabha and Markandeya. According to history, since the colonial era, hydroelectric power has been generated from these rivers to Gokak Mills, which was one of the largest manufacturers of yarns.

Godchinamalki Falls

Located 15 km away from Gokak is this beautiful falls, also known a Markandeya Falls, as it is located on the Markandeya river. This falls is situated in a deep green valley. June to September is considered as the peak season for tourists. Markandeya river falls from a height of 25 metres and also has a dam called Shirur Dam across the river.

Toy Factory

Gokak is known for its toy-making craft, which exsists even today. Doll-making is considered as a booming industry and Gokak being the major centre of this industry, it occupies an important position in the state for the same. Varieties of wood, including hariwala, polki and hale are used to carve out the toys, which usually take forms of fruits, vegetables, animals, birds, and more. The colours used for decoration are very realistic. These toys are found in 144 variants.

Ghataprabha Bird Sanctuary

This sanctuary is known for many migratory birds, including the Demoiselle crane, European white stork, and others. The sanctuary encompasses an area of 28 km of Ghataprabha river. November to March is the perfect time to visit the sanctuary as most of the migratory bird species nest here.



Gokak Falls

Resembling the Niagara Falls on a smaller scale, Gokak Falls is formed by the mighty River Ghataprabha and is 6 km away from Gokak town. Rainy season is considered as the best season to visit as the river gets mixed with the fine mud and thick brownish water flows at a height of 52 metres with a deafening roar.

Hidkal Dam is located across River Ghataprabha. According to ancient inscriptions, the monuments of the Chalukyan era were found on the rocky canyon here. A Chalukyan-style temple, which is dedicated to Lord Mahalingeshwara, can be found here.

Must-Eat

Karadantu is a sugary dish which is well-known in Gokak. It has a chewy texture and is made of dry fruits. Gram flour and jaggery are the other ingredients. The making of karadantu is traced back to the pre-Independence era when Dundappa Kalburgi used to sell the sweets in the market. Many tourists enjoy this delicacy when in Gokak. Belagavi, which is 70 km from Gokak, is very famous for kunda, which is made of khowa and milk. History says that this sweet delicacy was prepared by ‘Purohits’ belonging to Rajasthani families who had migrated to Belagavi in the sixth century AD.

Yogi Kolla, Hanging Bridge, Konnur.