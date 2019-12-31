Grand goblet getaways

Raise an exotic sensory toast across panoramic locales around the world to celebrate this festive season with cheery goblets:

Mirrored marvel: Lake Moraine Banff National park, Canada

No haloed spot on earth can ever come remotely close to the dazzling beauty of this calm, mirrored waterscape in front of our eyes. As we stood still in jaw-dropping awe and amazement, gazing at the fluorescent turquoise and deep emerald lake, time froze around the towering snow-drenched peaks around us.

The sight was too surreal and mystical. On the small outcrop wooden jetty, the silence louder than the scenery beholding our sights. We opened a premium Canadian jewel, a 2012 Compendium red blend from Okanagan’s Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. As the vistas magnetised us, the black currant and distinct Italian plum aromas opened out with gentle notes of blackberry, wild herb and star anise. Seated on the timber bench on the shores, we drank in the aquatic vistas inch by inch as a fine Domaine Barons de Rothschild Lafite Reserve Speciale Pauillac red offered us a suave nose of hedge flowers and grass, peppery, clove flavours on our tongues and lingering cinnamon and vanilla. This was God’s own private paradise, laid out before our eyes, as a one-time, lifelong privilege.



Lake Moraine Banff National Park, Canada



Peak perfect: Le Pavilion Monte Bianco Valle D'Aosta, Italy

A dazzling blue sky and wispy clouds greeted us at this spectacular, air-suspended vantage lookout high above Courmayeur in the lap of the Italian Alps. Europe’s highest peak Mont Blanc rose majestically above us as we raised our goblets of a super Tuscan Castello Di Bossi Chianti Classico DOCG with its remarkable oaky-cherry-spicy Sangiovese magnificence. The aromas of violets and light cigar box stood out in salutation. Chill winds at that altitude on the Skyway Monte Bianco Pavilion didn’t deter us from taking in the summit’s glory.

With fresh Fontina, the local Aosta cheese, we matched a dusky Donafugata Sedara IGT Sicilia, its Nero D’Avola grape stock featured medium bodied tannins, spices and polished leather notes. Later we rode up the ultra-modern revolving gondola to the Mont Blanc deck to pay obeisance to the magnificent spectacle in front of us.



Le Pavilion Skyway deck overlooking Mont Blanc Courmayeur, Italy



Baywatch beauty: Cardigan Coast, Wales, UK

Cruising down lush thick forest overhangs of the lovely Brecon Beacons National Park, we sloped down to a stunning green knoll overlooking a fairytale frame below us. The calm waves lapping the placid shoreline and the rising promontory with quaint Welsh manors above added three dimensional depth to the beach front. Stretching out on a lone setter’s bench commanding sweeping views of the grand Irish Sea, we savoured a fine Domaene Gobelsburg Kamptal Gruener Veltliner white from Kamptal in Austria. The cheery wine’s almost symphonic aromas of jasmine and apple, kiwi fruit and rose went on to nectarine, citrus and light bergamot on our delighted taste buds.

Small fishing boats and colourful sailing yachts on the blue waters made a pretty sight as we then quaffed a well picked vintage Ventisquero Clasico Carmenere from Chile. The genteel wind and moist grass below us brought smiles as the fine wine stood out with blackcurrant flavours, strawberries and hints of chocolate.



Fine wine spot in Cardigan Coast Wales, United Kingdom



Serene splendour: Wolmar Beach, Mauritius

The early noon stroll along a swathe of eye catching aquatic cerulean blue was meditative for us. On this serenely still seafront nothing moved in sight. A lone fishing craft added pleasing contrast to the frames - a chilled Banrock Station Chardonnay from Australia offered fresh floral and musky aromas with distinct passion fruit and white apple flavours.

The vistas appealed even more to us. Later during the stroll, as winds picked up momentum and colours metamorphosed gently, we chose a vintage Renieri Brunello di Montalcino DOCG from Italy that displayed striking notes of pencil lead, tobacco leaf and vanilla and red berry fruit. That was a bow to the ever changing seductive drama here on the Indian Ocean waves as light Creole tunes from somewhere wafted through.



Serene Wolmar Bay Mauritius



Oceanic orchestra: Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia

Driving down from Melbourne, it’s just an hour’s salubrious drive way into one of the most scenic parts of coastal Victoria. The sea scape merged with the skies to create a smorgasbord of spectral tones quite magical to the eyes. Mauve juxtaposed with crimson and peach into the expanse of natural play we observed… we paired it appropriately with an award winning Australian Wolf Blass Bilyara Chardonnay that created a stir with spicy oak, white peach and nectarine thrills on the tastebuds. As evening calypsoed into noir by the shades of night, we picked a superlative South African Two Oceans Sauvignon Blanc for company. As nocturnal shades across the peninsula captivated our sights, we quaffed the gentle citrusy and pineapple flavors of the splendid white wine.



Stunning village of Eze French Riviera, France



Clifftop charms: Village Eze Cote Dázur French Riviera, France

The colours were mesmerising. The views were magnificent. The atmosphere was physically overwhelming. The panoramas magnetised us completely with stunning and spectacular Mediterranean views we had never seen before. We saluted the privilege of being there with a well chilled Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Rose with it’s almost fluorescent tones. As the vistas allured us with changing tones of the magical seascapes, the fantastic blush bubbly greeted us with red fruit aromas, blueberry hints and green apple flavours. We walked up further up, onto the inclines of this pretty cliffside miniature village perched on precarious inclines. On ledge-facing sea views that captivated our gaze, we uncorked a suave Castello D’Albola Oso Toscana IGT from the Zonin family in Italy, the rich ripe cheery and plum flavours dominating our experience, the aromas of Dominican Panatellas and wood very striking to the hilt. As shadows darkened into deep purple, we whispered, Sante.

Wineland wonders: Cape wine route Stellenbosch, South Africa

It’s a dreamland par excellence. Reputed as the world’s most scenic wine route, the Cape Winelands out of Cape Town is a mind-blowing oenophilic experience without compare. At the foothills of the bracing Simonsberg Range in picturesque Stellenbosch –the University town, we drove leisurely to some of the most repute vineyards in the world for scenic wine tastings.

With local country cheddar for company, we heralded our visit with the grand opening with a super Prosecco from Carpene Moltovi Special Cuvee Brut DOC from northern Italy. The striking ripe golden apple, strawberries and acacia flowers came out splendid, the flavours of pear and guava in light sync. As the climate challenged our presence in this haven on earth, we went in to unscrew the superlative and aromatic South African Nederburg Winemaster’s Reserve Pinotage from neighboring Paarl with nectarine, peach and green apple palate. The wine experience was stupendous! The fine varietal enticed us over the bracing views of lush vineyards and the Simonsberg Range with aplomb, as we raised a righteous toast to the year end with a full–throated guttural Sawubona!