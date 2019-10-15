Here’s how to plan ahead for a yatra

A passport is a must for a yatra to Kailash Mansarovar as the mountainous area is located in the autonomous region of Tibet, China. While applying for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, it is essential to get a clearance on health grounds so as to be able to travel.

The best time to visit Kailash Mansarovar is between May and October as the weather is stable and visibility is at its best during this time. Temperatures, however, are cool during the day and below freezing at night. Vaishno Devi is open for pilgrims throughout the year. For a Vaishno Devi yatra, pilgrims have to get a yatra slip from the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board before proceeding to the shrine. Room reservations have to be made in advance near the Katra Bus Stand for lodging. One can also take a helicopter ride from Katra to Sanjhichatt through online booking.

Char Dham Yatra can be done throughout the year, but one should avoid the rainy season (from July to September). A pilgrimage to Kedarnath requires a permit and a medical health check-up. Try to plan your trip in advance to avoid queues and delays.For Amarnath yatra, May-September are the best months. The temperature remains between 9-34 degrees. During winters, the temperature drops to -8 degrees sometimes. Warm clothes are a must along with waterproof hiking boots/ shoes.

