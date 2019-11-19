Travelling solo on a road less taken

Travel for me is a way to disconnect from my work. I love jumping time zones, nationalities and cultures, and exploring places as travel is not an escape from work and anything but a holiday for me. I believe in living the local life and venturing into places that most tourists will avoid. I do see most of the touristy destinations but then prefer venturing into areas that are less tread.

Musical connect

I also listen to only the local music when I travel. Right from the time I land in a place, I listen to the music being played in the cab so as to feel the local vibe. As I’m curious by nature, I love visiting museums and try to gather information about the history and culture of the place I visit.

Going solo

Europe is on my bucket list as I want to explore and experience its art, culture and would love to spend time at The Louvre. I prefer to travel alone as travelling with me can be very hectic. I’m in the habit of going to any random place, find my way around, look for any common friends or go and live in the local areas and not stay in hotels. All this can get difficult for others and thus I prefer to go solo.

I carry my iPad, dollars and travel cards on my trips. I only keep my sunscreen handy as I don’t wear makeup when I travel. I like to keep it too real.

When I travel, I get to meet new people, make friends, understand the local culture, savour the local flavours which helps me rewind. Forgetting Mumbai is a holiday in itself for me. I actually get the jitters when I come back after a holiday.

I feel places like Sikkim are untouched and vacationing in the heartland makes me feel liberated. Even the people here come across as very warm and affectionate, this warms my cockles.

On one of my trips with my family to Udaipur, we were put up in fancy suites. The aura of the place and the eerie silence seemed spooky and all five of us slept in one room as we were scared. The hotel was huge and we got so enamoured that we decided to stick together for the rest of our stay.

Architecture appeals

I am also a big fan of architecture and on my trip to Rameswaram I was amazed by the architectural beauty of the town. A drive past the expansive Pamban Bridge made me feel minuscule. I also remember the humbling experience of visiting former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s home. I would love to explore more such places within the country.