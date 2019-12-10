An idyllic winter destination needs a few things: lots of snow and weather amenable to jackets and roaring fires, twinkling lights and decorations on trees, mugs of warm hot chocolate and toddy, frozen lakes, and snow-capped cottages. It’s the season of Christmas and Santa Claus, of gifting and giving, of twinkling lights and soothing concerts, and of unusual snow and ice based festivals.

Beyond the cold, there’s a beautiful side to winter. And this is celebrated with great fervour and much song and dance across the world. The festivities begin in November and go on till February, giving people ample time to plan their trips and activities. Here’s a chance for you to visit or add some of these winter wonderlands to your travel bucket list.

Visit Santa Claus in Lapland

Want an Arctic Christmas this year? Lapland is the answer. It’s an ideal winter destination, offering mystery (is this really the home of Santa?); prime locations to view the Northern Lights, nature’s own lights installation; reindeer safaris with Rudolph leading the way; skiing tracks and trekking trails.

What’s Christmas without a visit to Santa Claus? Head to the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi to check out Santa’s official home. Here, you will find husky and reindeer farms and rides, snowmobile tours, ice and snow constructions, and even an igloo hotel. It is here that Santa sets out on his annual mission. You can visit the Santa Claus main post office to read the letters from kids, and send in your own. You can take a class at Elf School, and help Mrs Claus make delicious Christmas porridge and traditional gingerbread cookies. For kicks, you can also cross the Arctic Circle and get a certificate for your efforts.



Central Plaza, Santa Claus Village, Finland. PHOTO BY Riku Pihlanto



Find some hygge in Copenhagen

Winter is the season of hygge in Copenhagen and this sense of contentment can be found across the city. Start out at the colourful port of Nyhavn, which sprouts markets lining both streets and has boats studded with holiday decor bobbing in the canals nearby. There’s the heritage Tivoli Gardens, which turns into a fairytale wonderland these months, decked up in festive splendour and lights, wooden houses, snow-covered trees and festive markets.

You can go ice skating in the Frederiksberg Runddel, see the ceiling of Christmas lights floating above the streets (especially Kronprinsensgade), visit a design and art Christmas market FLID, and get some spa time at the giant wooden tubs of hot water lining the canals (there’s even a sailing spa).

Do not miss the Santa Lucia parade in Copenhagen’s canals, where kayaks sail through the canals dressed in lights and Christmas decorations, with kayakers singing carols.

For a true fairytale experience, visit the many castles in and around Copenhagen, from Frederiksborg to Kronberg, which was immortalised in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. If you’re lucky, you can catch a Christmas market inside.



Christmas streets in Copenhagen. PHOTO BY Martin Heiberg



Vienna

The musical city’s Advent and Christmas markets open in November and can harden the heart of the biggest Grinch. Last year, there were 20 large markets and over 1,000 stalls selling hand-crafted artworks, local products, warming drinks (think spiced teas, chocolate, mulled wine and punch), specially brewed beer, tasty and hearty snacks, and sweet treats.

The one at Rathausplatz is home to the tallest Christmas tree, usually standing around 30 metres. There, you can browse through 150 stalls, listen to concerts by choirs and brass bands or hop on to the Vienna Christmas World nearby for a reindeer train and a Nativity scene trail. The Edelstoff X-mas Edition is a market with designers and labels presenting fashion, jewellery, art, accessories and children’s goods.

There’s the Medieval Advent Market in front of the Museum of Military History, which has medieval handicrafts and concession stands, jugglers, swordsmen, dancers, fire breathers and entertainers.

Every day of the market features medieval music and a fire show in the evening.

In the evenings, the Advent markets and streets light up with decorations of all shapes and sizes, including giant chandeliers and huge red globes.

Snowy adventures in Azerbaijan

The lush mountains of Azerbaijan get transformed into a winter paradise every year, offering fun snow activities and a white holiday. The mountains offer a change of scenery and the ideal haven for ski enthusiasts. In the Gusar region, you will find the Shahdag tourism complex and the country’s first ski resort. There are 14 ski slopes stretching across 17 kilometres. If skiing isn’t your thing, there is horse riding, quad biking and paint-ball, off-road tours, paragliding, cycling, cable car rides and frozen waterfall treks.

But, if seeking a break from skiing in the mountains or strolling in the beautiful Old City, attend the ‘Cold Hands, Warm Hearts’ charity fair in Baku. Fountain Square in downtown Baku gets transformed into a winter wonderland, with stalls selling clothes, books, souvenirs and more. You can relax with a hot cup of tea and traditional sweets while admiring the twinkling lights surrounding the many cafés in the city.

Winter carnival in Quebec

Quebec Winter Carnival is considered to be the largest of its kind in the world. It traces its roots back to 1894, going back to the tradition of celebrating and making merry before Lent.

The festival’s mascot is the ice man, Bonhomme, whose effigy leads the night parades.

Events include snow baths, graffiti displays, a snow sculpture contest, zip line, canoe races, dogsled rides, ice skating, snow rafting, axe throwing, ice sculpture workshops, curling. There are night parades and concerts too.

You can check out Bonhomme’s ice palace, which has a different theme each year and traces the carnival’s history.

If feeling adventurous, participate in, or just watch an ice canoe race across the Saint Lawrence River, use the ice slides at the fair ground, become a human foosball, or participate in a snow and ice sculpture contest.

If you are cold, there are shots of Caribou (a warming mixed drink) to keep you warm. Don’t forget your arrow sash!