1 in 3 people are lonely. Will AI help, or make things worse?

The rise of robot companions

As researchers in the fields of technology, leadership and psychology, we wanted to investigate how ChatGPT might influence people’s feelings of loneliness and supportedness. Importantly, does it have a net positive benefit for users’ wellbeing and belonging?

To study this, we asked 387 participants about their usage of AI, as well as their general experience of social connection and support. We found that: participants who used AI more tended to feel more supported by their AI compared to people whose support came mainly from close friends

-the more a participant used AI, the higher their feeling of social support from the AI was

-the more a participant felt socially supported by AI, the lower their feeling of support was from close friends and family

-although not true across the board, on average human social support was the largest predictor of lower loneliness.