<p>Apple earlier this month announced to host a special product experience session for select media personnel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-confirms-to-host-special-product-experience-in-nyc-london-shanghai-in-early-march-3900769">New York City, London and Shanghai</a> on March 4.</p><p>Everybody believed Apple would announce the hardware launch through press notes on Wednesday and offer hands-on product experience to the media. But it won't be like that.</p><p>Apple always comes up with surprise announcements to build curiosity among fans. CEO Tim Cook, who usually tweets less on X platforms, has revealed that expect something big next week, and it starts with Monday (March 2, 2026).</p><p>Apple is likely to announce one product a day and offer full access to the media on March 4. Later in the month, the devices will hit stores.</p><p>"A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch," said Tim Cook on the X platform.</p>.<p><strong>Apple Spring Event: Here's what to expect</strong></p><p>Apple is expected to unveil multiple devices, including a new iPhone, a PC and iPads, spread over the coming week. </p><p>Apple is said to bring iPhone 17e. It is expected to come Dynamic Island display like the premium iPhone 17 with a slimmer bezel and feature an 18MP centre-stage FaceTime camera. </p><p>It supports a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users will be able to capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically.</p><p>For group selfies, Centre Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. However, we are not sure if the device's camera will be able to support ultra-stabilised video in 4K HDR, as we see in the original iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models.</p><p>iPhone 17e will come with Apple's proprietary C1X and new N1 chip, which promises improvements in the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot, Cellular 5G network and AirDrop.</p><p>Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple is also expected to bring a new generation iPad, iPad Air and low-cost MacBook PC for students.</p><p>Though the new standard iPad (12th Gen) and the iPad Air retain the same design language, they will come with newer A-series (A18) and M-series (M3 or M4) silicon, promising faster and power-efficient performance upgrades.</p><p>The most notable device among the lot to be announced next week is touted to be the MacBook computer.</p><p>It is touted to be most affordable Apple PC to date. It is expected to feature a lightweight but a very sturdy aluminium enclosure. Inside, the device is said to be powered by A18 Pro series silicon to support not just regular applications, but also resource-intensive generative Artificial Intelligence functionalities, and still be able to deliver full-day battery life. The device will be targeted for students.</p><p>Also, it is likely to be offered in multiple attractive colours-- light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray.</p>